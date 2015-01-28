Haute couture in Paris
A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Haute Couturemore
A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Haute Couturemore
Models present a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Haute Couture Smore
A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Haute Couturemore
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fasmore
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fasmore
Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashiomore
A model presents a wedding dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 201more
A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their more
A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their more
A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their more
A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their more
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2more
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2more
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2more
Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spmore
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 more
Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fasmore
Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fasmore
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 more
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 more
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 more
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 more
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 more
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015more
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015more
Italian designer Giorgio Armani (R) appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fasmore
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015more
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 201more
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer more
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 201more
Actress Natalie Portman (2ndL), her husband Benjamin Millepied and Sidney Toledano (R), Chief Executive of Chrmore
Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashiomore
A model has makeup applied backstage before Italian designer Donatella Versace's Haute Couture Spring Summer 2more
A model presents creations for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashmore
A model presents creations for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashmore
Models present creations for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashiomore
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Sprimore
Models present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015more
A model present a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace during a rehearsal of her Haute Couture Sprinmore
