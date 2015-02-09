版本:
Best of BAFTAs

Presenter Tom Cruise celebrates with (2nd L-R) Jonathan Sehring, Ellar Coltrane, Cathleen Sutherland, Patricia Arquette Ethan Hawke, and John Sloss after they won the best film award for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Presenter Tom Cruise celebrates with (2nd L-R) Jonathan Sehring, Ellar Coltrane, Cathleen Sutherland, Patricia Arquette Ethan Hawke, and John Sloss after they won the best film award for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Eddie Redmayne poses after receiving the award for best leading actor for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Eddie Redmayne poses after receiving the award for best leading actor for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Julianne Moore poses after receiving the award for best leading actress for "Still Alice" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Julianne Moore poses after receiving the award for best leading actress for "Still Alice" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Ethan Hawke (R) hugs Steve Carrell after he presented him with the award for best director which he accepted on behalf of Richard Linklater for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Ethan Hawke (R) hugs Steve Carrell after he presented him with the award for best director which he accepted on behalf of Richard Linklater for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Jack O'Connell celebrates after winning the best rising star award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Jack O'Connell celebrates after winning the best rising star award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Anthony McCarten celebrates after winning best adapted screenplay for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Anthony McCarten celebrates after winning best adapted screenplay for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor James McAvoy and his wife actress Anne-Marie Duff arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actor James McAvoy and his wife actress Anne-Marie Duff arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actresses Monica Bellucci and Lea Seydoux pose backstage after presenting an award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actresses Monica Bellucci and Lea Seydoux pose backstage after presenting an award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Michael Keaton poses after collecting the award for best cinematography on behalf of Emmanuel Lubezki for "Birdman" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Michael Keaton poses after collecting the award for best cinematography on behalf of Emmanuel Lubezki for "Birdman" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Rosamund Pike arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actress Rosamund Pike arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Reese Witherspoon arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Keira Knightley and her husband, musician James Righton, arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actress Keira Knightley and her husband, musician James Righton, arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Romola Garai arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Romola Garai arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Olivia Grant arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Olivia Grant arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Felicity Jones arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Felicity Jones arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Hayley Atwell arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Hayley Atwell arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and his daughter Lucy arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and his daughter Lucy arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Musician Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara MacDonald arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Musician Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara MacDonald arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Hofit Golan arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Hofit Golan arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Radio DJ Edith Bowman arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Radio DJ Edith Bowman arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor Ralph Fiennes arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Ralph Fiennes arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A tattoo reading 'Victoria Dream Big Be Unrealistic' on the hand of David Beckham, as he arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A tattoo reading 'Victoria Dream Big Be Unrealistic' on the hand of David Beckham, as he arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Julianne Moore poses with Ralph Fiennes after collecting the award for best original screenplay on behalf of Wes Anderson for "Grand Budapest Hotel" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Julianne Moore poses with Ralph Fiennes after collecting the award for best original screenplay on behalf of Wes Anderson for "Grand Budapest Hotel" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Director Mike Leigh poses after receiving the fellowship award from Imelda Staunton and Sally Hawkins at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Director Mike Leigh poses after receiving the fellowship award from Imelda Staunton and Sally Hawkins at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor Ellar Coltrane arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Ellar Coltrane arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Patricia Arquette holds the award for best supporting actress for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Patricia Arquette holds the award for best supporting actress for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor Edward Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Edward Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Alice Eve arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Alice Eve arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Nimrat Kaur arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Nimrat Kaur arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his fiancee Sophie Hunter arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his fiancee Sophie Hunter arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
J.K. Simmons celebrates after winning best supporting actor for "Whiplash" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

J.K. Simmons celebrates after winning best supporting actor for "Whiplash" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne and David Beckham pose with the award for outstanding British film for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne and David Beckham pose with the award for outstanding British film for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
