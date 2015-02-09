Best of Grammy Awards
Madonna performs "Living for Love". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dancers perform to "Chandelier" by Sia. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Paul McCartney and Rihanna take a bow after performing "FourFiveSeconds" with Kanye West (not pictured). REUTEmore
Sam Smith performs "Stay With Me" with Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beck calls out to Kanye West, who pretended to take the stage after Beck won album of the year for "Morning Phmore
Beyonce performs "Take My Hand". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beck and Chris Martin perform "Heart is a Drum". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett embrace as they perform "Cheek to Cheek". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taylor Swift presents the award for best new artist to Sam Smith. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Common and John Legend stand after performing "Glory". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miranda Lambert performs "Little Red Wagon". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jessie J performs "You've Lost That Lovin Feelin'" with Tom Jones. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hozier performs "Take Me To Church" with Annie Lennox. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs a medley of songs to open the show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine perform "My Heart is Open". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sam Smith accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "In the Lonely Hour". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ariana Grande performs "Just a Little Bit of Your Heart". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beck watches Kanye West, who pretended to take the stage after Beck won album of the year for "Morning Phase".more
Ed Sheeran performs "Thinking Out Loud". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katy Perry performs "By The Grace of God". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Paul McCartney and Rihanna embrace after performing "FourFiveSeconds" with Kanye West (not pictured). REUTERS/more
AC/DC after playing a medley of songs to open the show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beck accepts the award for album of the year for "Morning Phase". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenters Julian Edelman (L) and Malcolm Butler, of the New England Patriots, pose in the press room. REUTERSmore
Usher performs "If It's Magic" with Stevie Wonder. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
"Weird Al" Yankovic poses with the award for Best Comedy Album for "Mandatory Fun" backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blamore
Dwight Yoakam performs "Hold My Hand" with Brandy Clark (not piuctured). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jeff Lynne perfoms a medley of Electric Light Orchestra songs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Anna Kendrick introduces a performance by Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Country artist Miranda Lambert poses with her award for Best Country Album for "Platinum" in the press room. Rmore
Dancers perform to Sia's "Chandelier" as the artist performs standing back to audience. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Eric Church performs "Give Me Back My Hometown". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pharrell Williams performs "Happy". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miranda Lambert performs "Little Red Wagon". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kanye West performs "Only One". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Juanes performs "Juntos". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pharrell Williams performs "Happy" with composer Hans Zimmer. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usher performs "If It's Magic" with Stevie Wonder (not pictured). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga performs "Cheek to Cheek" with Tony Bennett. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brian Johnson and Angus Young of AC/DC perform a medley of songs to open the show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
