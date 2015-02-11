版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 12日 星期四 06:16 BJT

Fifty Shades of Grey premiere

Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65tmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
1 / 14
Author E. L. James, actress Dakota Johnson and director Sam Taylor-Johnson (L-R) arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Author E. L. James, actress Dakota Johnson and director Sam Taylor-Johnson (L-R) arrive for the screening of tmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Author E. L. James, actress Dakota Johnson and director Sam Taylor-Johnson (L-R) arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
2 / 14
Actor Jamie Dornan arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Actor Jamie Dornan arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale Internamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Actor Jamie Dornan arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
3 / 14
Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65tmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
4 / 14
Author E. L. James arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Author E. L. James arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale Internamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Author E. L. James arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
5 / 14
Director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson arrive for the screening of the movie 'more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
6 / 14
Actor Jamie Dornan arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Actor Jamie Dornan arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale Internamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Actor Jamie Dornan arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
7 / 14
Director Sam Taylor-Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinalmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Director Sam Taylor-Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
8 / 14
Actress Dakota Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Actress Dakota Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale Intmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Actress Dakota Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
9 / 14
Actor Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Actor Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Actor Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
10 / 14
Author E. L. James and actress Dakota Johnson arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Author E. L. James and actress Dakota Johnson arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Author E. L. James and actress Dakota Johnson arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
11 / 14
Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65tmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
12 / 14
Director Sam Taylor-Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinalmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Director Sam Taylor-Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
13 / 14
Author E. L. James, her husband Niall Leonard (R) actress Dakota Johnson (2nd L) and director Sam Taylor-Johnson (2nd R) arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Author E. L. James, her husband Niall Leonard (R) actress Dakota Johnson (2nd L) and director Sam Taylor-Johnsmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Author E. L. James, her husband Niall Leonard (R) actress Dakota Johnson (2nd L) and director Sam Taylor-Johnson (2nd R) arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Best of Berlinale

Best of Berlinale

下一个

Best of Berlinale

Best of Berlinale

Highlights from the International Film Festival in Berlin.

2015年 2月 11日
Best of Grammy Awards

Best of Grammy Awards

Highlights from the Grammy Awards.

2015年 2月 9日
Grammy red carpet

Grammy red carpet

Style from the Grammy arrivals carpet.

2015年 2月 9日
Best of BAFTAs

Best of BAFTAs

Highlights from the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony.

2015年 2月 9日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐