Kanye West designs for Adidas
Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Famore
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New more
Kanye West watches models rehearse while sitting with his wife Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour before presentimore
A model wears a pair of Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost shoes designed by Kanye West as part of his Fall/Winter 2015 pamore
Celebrities Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian sit with Vogue Editor Anna Wintour during a presentamore
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New more
Kanye West watches models before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Wmore
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Annamore
Kim Kardashian gets up to carry her daughter, North, backstage as she walks near Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce anmore
Kanye West carries his daughter, North, while preparing for a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2015 partnershipmore
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New more
Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Famore
Kanye West watches models rehearse while sitting with his wife Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour before presentimore
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New more
Sean Combs, Jay-Z and Beyonce react after a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adimore
Kanye West laughs before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week Febrmore
