版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 14日 星期六 02:40 BJT

Kanye West designs for Adidas

Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Famore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 16
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 16
Kanye West watches models rehearse while sitting with his wife Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West watches models rehearse while sitting with his wife Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour before presentimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Kanye West watches models rehearse while sitting with his wife Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 16
A model wears a pair of Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost shoes designed by Kanye West as part of his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model wears a pair of Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost shoes designed by Kanye West as part of his Fall/Winter 2015 pamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
A model wears a pair of Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost shoes designed by Kanye West as part of his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 16
Celebrities Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian sit with Vogue Editor Anna Wintour during a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Celebrities Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian sit with Vogue Editor Anna Wintour during a presentamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Celebrities Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian sit with Vogue Editor Anna Wintour during a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 16
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 16
Kanye West watches models before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West watches models before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Wmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Kanye West watches models before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 16
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Annamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 16
Kim Kardashian gets up to carry her daughter, North, backstage as she walks near Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour during a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kim Kardashian gets up to carry her daughter, North, backstage as she walks near Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce anmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Kim Kardashian gets up to carry her daughter, North, backstage as she walks near Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour during a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 16
Kanye West carries his daughter, North, while preparing for a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West carries his daughter, North, while preparing for a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2015 partnershipmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Kanye West carries his daughter, North, while preparing for a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 16
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 16
Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Famore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 16
Kanye West watches models rehearse while sitting with his wife Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West watches models rehearse while sitting with his wife Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour before presentimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Kanye West watches models rehearse while sitting with his wife Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 16
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 16
Sean Combs, Jay-Z and Beyonce react after a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sean Combs, Jay-Z and Beyonce react after a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Sean Combs, Jay-Z and Beyonce react after a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 16
Kanye West laughs before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West laughs before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week Febrmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Kanye West laughs before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Fifty Shades of Grey premiere

Fifty Shades of Grey premiere

下一个

Fifty Shades of Grey premiere

Fifty Shades of Grey premiere

The world premiere of the hotly anticipated 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in Berlin.

2015年 2月 12日
Best of Berlinale

Best of Berlinale

Highlights from the International Film Festival in Berlin.

2015年 2月 11日
Best of Grammy Awards

Best of Grammy Awards

Highlights from the Grammy Awards.

2015年 2月 9日
Grammy red carpet

Grammy red carpet

Style from the Grammy arrivals carpet.

2015年 2月 9日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐