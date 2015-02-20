Street style at NYFW
Model Amanda Lepore arrives before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, more
A model protects herself from cold wind as she leaves a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2015 more
A fashionista arrives before the Marc Jacobs 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 19, 20more
Baroness Sherry von Korber sits in her seat and waits before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fmore
Olivia Keel and Beatrice Lamidi walk through the snow in the Lincoln Center plaza at New York Fashion Week Febmore
Fashionista Christina Tung poses for a portrait during the Fall/Winter 2015 Fashion Week in Manhattan, New Yormore
A model smokes outside before the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17more
Fashionista Beatrix Ost poses for a portrait during Fall/Winter 2015 Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York Februmore
A woman poses for a portrait during Fall/Winter 2015 Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York February 12, 2015. REmore
Fashionista Angel Mia Basenova poses for a photo following The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fasmore
A fashionista walks down Park Avenue following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New Yorkmore
A fashionista crosses Park Avenue following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Famore
Fashionista Dwanye Malik poses for a portrait during Fall/Winter 2015 Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York Febrmore
A fashionista poses for a photo as she arrives for the Diesel Black Gold Fall/Winter 2015 collection show durimore
Two women take a photo of themselves outside the entrance to the main tent for New York Fashion Week at the Limore
