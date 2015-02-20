Sitting beside Anna Wintour
U.S. Vogue Edtior-In-Chief Anna Wintour and actress Sienna Miller talk before the Calvin Klein Fall/Winter 201more
U.S. Vogue's editor Anna Wintour (L) and creative director Grace Coddington (C) sit in the audience before themore
Former England captain David Beckham sits next to U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour (2nd R) with his daughter, Hamore
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs (L), Jay-Z (2nd L), Beyomore
Singer Kanye West sits with his wife Kim Kardashian (R) and Anna Wintour before presenting his Fall/Winter 201more
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour, British model Kate Moss, Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Caroline of Hanover's dmore
Vogue's fashion market/accessories director Virginia Smith (L), U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) and Europeamore
Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) sits with tennis player Maria Sharapova (R) and singer Alicia Keys before a presmore
British tennis player Andy Murray (C), his girlfriend Kim Sears (L) and Vogue Editor Anna Wintour watch the Bumore
Anna Wintour (C), editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, her daughter Bee Shaffer (2nd R) and Suzy Menkes (R), Fasmore
Actress Viola Davis (2nd L) and her husband Julius Tennon, along with U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennimore
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand watch a presentation of the Carolina Hemore
Editor of U.S. Vogue Anna Wintour attends the Chloe Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collecmore
Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) attends the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week more
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour (C) watch as a model presents a creatimore
Vogue editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley (L), Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C), 2007 U.S. Open Champion Roger Fedemore
Harry Connick Jr. (L), Anna Wintour (C) and an unidentified guest attend the Zac Posen fall collections 2007 dmore
Tennis players Venus Williams (L) and Serena Williams (C) and Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attend the more
下一个
New York Fashion Week highlights
Highlights from the catwalk and backstage at New York Fashion Week.
Getting ready for Oscar
Hollywood rolls out the red carpet in preparation for the 87th Academy Awards.
NY Fashion week highlights
Highlights from the catwalk and backstage at New York Fashion Week.
Backstage at NYFW
Off the runway and behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.