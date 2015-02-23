Oscars red carpet
Actress Lupita Nyong'o wears a Calvin Klein gown and Chopard diamonds as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awardmore
Singer Lady Gaga wears three custom-made Azzedine Alaia pieces and a white embellished gown with long red glovmore
Actress Zoe Saldana, wearing a pale pink dress and diamond necklace, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Holmore
Singer Jennifer Lopez wears a gown by Elie Saab as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Califomore
Actress Anna Kendrick arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mmore
Actress Emma Stone wears a gown by Elie Saab as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Californimore
Rosamund Pike, best actress nominee for her role in "Gone Girl," arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywomore
Actress Blanca Blanco arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rmore
Actress Jessica Chastain wears Givenchy couture as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Califomore
Actress Scarlett Johansson wears a Versace gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Califomore
Actress Sienna Miller, wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calmore
Actress Cate Blanchett wears a Maison Margiela gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Camore
Actress Naomi Watts arrives on the red carpet at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22,more
Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mmore
Felicity Jones, best actress nominee for her role in "The Theory of Everything," arrives at the 87th Academy Amore
Julianne Moore, best actress nominee for her role in "Still Alice," wears a cream and metallic Chanel gown as more
Reese Witherspoon, best actress nominee for her role in "Wild," wears a white and black off shoulder Tom Ford more
Actress Jennifer Aniston wears a Versace dress and Fred Leighton jewelry as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awmore
Czech actress Karolina Kurkova wears a pale pink Marchesa gown, Jimmy Choo sandals and Harry Winston diamond jmore
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives wearing a custom Ralph & Russo pink one sleeve gown at the 87th Academy Awardsmore
Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California Fmore
Singer Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/more
Singer John Legend and wife model Chrissy Teigen, wearing a wearing a light blue bejeweled Zuhair Murad gown, more
Singer songwriter Rita Ora arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTmore
"50 Shades of Grey" actress Dakota Johnson wearing a red Saint Laurent gown with high slit and Forevermark diamore
Entertainer Kelly Ripa poses at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lumore
Actress Lorelei Linklater from the Best Picture nominated film "Boyhood" arrives at the 87th Academy Awards inmore
Actress Jamie Chung arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robmore
Singer Faith Hill, wearing a white and metallic J. Mendel gown, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywoomore
Actrees Marion Cotillard, best actress nominee for her role in "Two Days, one Night" arrives at the 87th Academore
下一个
Street style at NYFW
Stylish spectators at New York Fashion Week.
Sitting beside Anna Wintour
Celebrities, sports stars and fashion icons take their seat beside U.S. Vogue Edtior-In-Chief Anna Wintour.
New York Fashion Week highlights
Highlights from the catwalk and backstage at New York Fashion Week.
Getting ready for Oscar
Hollywood rolls out the red carpet in preparation for the 87th Academy Awards.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.