版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 23日 星期一 10:44 BJT

Oscars red carpet

Actress Lupita Nyong'o wears a Calvin Klein gown and Chopard diamonds as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Lupita Nyong'o wears a Calvin Klein gown and Chopard diamonds as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awardmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Lupita Nyong'o wears a Calvin Klein gown and Chopard diamonds as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 30
Singer Lady Gaga wears three custom-made Azzedine Alaia pieces and a white embellished gown with long red gloves as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Lady Gaga wears three custom-made Azzedine Alaia pieces and a white embellished gown with long red glovmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Singer Lady Gaga wears three custom-made Azzedine Alaia pieces and a white embellished gown with long red gloves as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 30
Actress Zoe Saldana, wearing a pale pink dress and diamond necklace, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Zoe Saldana, wearing a pale pink dress and diamond necklace, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Holmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Zoe Saldana, wearing a pale pink dress and diamond necklace, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 30
Singer Jennifer Lopez wears a gown by Elie Saab as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Jennifer Lopez wears a gown by Elie Saab as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Califomore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Singer Jennifer Lopez wears a gown by Elie Saab as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 30
Actress Anna Kendrick arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Anna Kendrick arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Anna Kendrick arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 30
Actress Emma Stone wears a gown by Elie Saab as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Emma Stone wears a gown by Elie Saab as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Californimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Emma Stone wears a gown by Elie Saab as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 30
Rosamund Pike, best actress nominee for her role in "Gone Girl," arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rosamund Pike, best actress nominee for her role in "Gone Girl," arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywomore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Rosamund Pike, best actress nominee for her role in "Gone Girl," arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 30
Actress Blanca Blanco arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Actress Blanca Blanco arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Blanca Blanco arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
8 / 30
Actress Jessica Chastain wears Givenchy couture as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jessica Chastain wears Givenchy couture as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Califomore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Jessica Chastain wears Givenchy couture as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 30
Actress Scarlett Johansson wears a Versace gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Scarlett Johansson wears a Versace gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Califomore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Scarlett Johansson wears a Versace gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 30
Actress Sienna Miller, wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Actress Sienna Miller, wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Sienna Miller, wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
11 / 30
Actress Cate Blanchett wears a Maison Margiela gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Cate Blanchett wears a Maison Margiela gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Camore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Cate Blanchett wears a Maison Margiela gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 30
Actress Naomi Watts arrives on the red carpet at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Naomi Watts arrives on the red carpet at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22,more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Naomi Watts arrives on the red carpet at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 30
Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 30
Felicity Jones, best actress nominee for her role in "The Theory of Everything," arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Felicity Jones, best actress nominee for her role in "The Theory of Everything," arrives at the 87th Academy Amore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Felicity Jones, best actress nominee for her role in "The Theory of Everything," arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 30
Julianne Moore, best actress nominee for her role in "Still Alice," wears a cream and metallic Chanel gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Julianne Moore, best actress nominee for her role in "Still Alice," wears a cream and metallic Chanel gown as more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Julianne Moore, best actress nominee for her role in "Still Alice," wears a cream and metallic Chanel gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 30
Reese Witherspoon, best actress nominee for her role in "Wild," wears a white and black off shoulder Tom Ford gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reese Witherspoon, best actress nominee for her role in "Wild," wears a white and black off shoulder Tom Ford more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Reese Witherspoon, best actress nominee for her role in "Wild," wears a white and black off shoulder Tom Ford gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 30
Actress Jennifer Aniston wears a Versace dress and Fred Leighton jewelry as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jennifer Aniston wears a Versace dress and Fred Leighton jewelry as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Jennifer Aniston wears a Versace dress and Fred Leighton jewelry as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 30
Czech actress Karolina Kurkova wears a pale pink Marchesa gown, Jimmy Choo sandals and Harry Winston diamond jewels as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Czech actress Karolina Kurkova wears a pale pink Marchesa gown, Jimmy Choo sandals and Harry Winston diamond jmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Czech actress Karolina Kurkova wears a pale pink Marchesa gown, Jimmy Choo sandals and Harry Winston diamond jewels as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 30
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives wearing a custom Ralph & Russo pink one sleeve gown at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives wearing a custom Ralph & Russo pink one sleeve gown at the 87th Academy Awardsmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives wearing a custom Ralph & Russo pink one sleeve gown at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
20 / 30
Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California Fmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 30
Singer Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Singer Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 30
Singer John Legend and wife model Chrissy Teigen, wearing a wearing a light blue bejeweled Zuhair Murad gown, arrive at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer John Legend and wife model Chrissy Teigen, wearing a wearing a light blue bejeweled Zuhair Murad gown, more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Singer John Legend and wife model Chrissy Teigen, wearing a wearing a light blue bejeweled Zuhair Murad gown, arrive at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 30
Singer songwriter Rita Ora arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer songwriter Rita Ora arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Singer songwriter Rita Ora arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 30
"50 Shades of Grey" actress Dakota Johnson wearing a red Saint Laurent gown with high slit and Forevermark diamonds arrives with her mother Melanie Griffith (L) at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

"50 Shades of Grey" actress Dakota Johnson wearing a red Saint Laurent gown with high slit and Forevermark diamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
"50 Shades of Grey" actress Dakota Johnson wearing a red Saint Laurent gown with high slit and Forevermark diamonds arrives with her mother Melanie Griffith (L) at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 30
Entertainer Kelly Ripa poses at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Entertainer Kelly Ripa poses at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lumore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Entertainer Kelly Ripa poses at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
26 / 30
Actress Lorelei Linklater from the Best Picture nominated film "Boyhood" arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Actress Lorelei Linklater from the Best Picture nominated film "Boyhood" arrives at the 87th Academy Awards inmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Lorelei Linklater from the Best Picture nominated film "Boyhood" arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
27 / 30
Actress Jamie Chung arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Actress Jamie Chung arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Jamie Chung arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
28 / 30
Singer Faith Hill, wearing a white and metallic J. Mendel gown, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Faith Hill, wearing a white and metallic J. Mendel gown, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywoomore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Singer Faith Hill, wearing a white and metallic J. Mendel gown, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 30
Actrees Marion Cotillard, best actress nominee for her role in "Two Days, one Night" arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actrees Marion Cotillard, best actress nominee for her role in "Two Days, one Night" arrives at the 87th Academore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actrees Marion Cotillard, best actress nominee for her role in "Two Days, one Night" arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Street style at NYFW

Street style at NYFW

下一个

Street style at NYFW

Street style at NYFW

Stylish spectators at New York Fashion Week.

2015年 2月 21日
Sitting beside Anna Wintour

Sitting beside Anna Wintour

Celebrities, sports stars and fashion icons take their seat beside U.S. Vogue Edtior-In-Chief Anna Wintour.

2015年 2月 20日
New York Fashion Week highlights

New York Fashion Week highlights

Highlights from the catwalk and backstage at New York Fashion Week.

2015年 2月 20日
Getting ready for Oscar

Getting ready for Oscar

Hollywood rolls out the red carpet in preparation for the 87th Academy Awards.

2015年 2月 19日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐