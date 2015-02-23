Best of the Oscars
Idina Menzel and John Travolta present the Oscar for best original song at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywoomore
Actor Michael Keaton (L) and director Alejandro Inarritu accept the Oscar for best picture for his film "Birdmmore
Host Neil Patrick Harris stands next to a sealed briefcase holding his predictions of the Oscar winners duringmore
Patricia Arquette, best supporting actress winner for her role in the film "Boyhood," poses with her award durmore
Director Alejandro Inarritu accepts the Oscar for best picture for his film "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtuemore
Actor Eddie Redmayne reacts as he takes the stage to accept the Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Theomore
Director Pawel Pawlikowski holds his Oscar for best foreign language film for "Ida" with presenters Chiwetel Emore
Emmanuel Lubezki poses with the Oscar for best cinematography for the film "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virturemore
Julianne Moore reacts after winning the Oscar for Best Leading Actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the 87more
Writer Graham Moore (2nd R) celebrates with cast members after winning the Oscar for best adapted screenplay fmore
Common (L) and John Legend perform the Oscar nominated song "Glory" from the film "Selma" at the 87th Academy more
Oprah Winfrey (C) congratulates John Legend (bottom R) and Common (bottom L), as actor David Oyelowo (top L) lmore
J.K. Simmons, winner of the award for best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Whiplash," kisses the hanmore
Julie Andrews hugs Lady Gaga after she performed songs from the Sound of Music at the 87th Academy Awards in more
Lady Gaga performs songs from "The Sound of Music" during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California Febmore
Ellen Goosenberg (R) and Dana Perry hold their Oscars for Best Documentary Short Subject for the film "Crisis more
Milena Canonero accepts the Oscar for best costume design for the film "The Grand Budapest Hotel" at the 87thmore
Patricia Arquette is congratulated by actor Ethan Hawke after winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress fomore
Actor Robin Williams is honored during the "In Memoriam" segment of the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calimore
Neil Patrick Harris refers to a scene from the Oscar nominated film "Birdman" while hosting the 87th Academy Amore
J.K. Simmons is congratulated by his wife Michelle Schumacher after winning the best supporting actor Oscar fomore
Singer songwriter Rita Ora to performs the Oscar nominated song "Grateful" from the film "Beyond the Lights" amore
Host Neil Patrick Harris begins the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mimore
Mat Kirkby (L) and James Lucas pose with their award for best live action short film for "The Phone Call" durimore
Jack Black performs at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A stagehand sweeps the stage during at the 87th Academy Awards show in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015more
Julianne Moore (L), best actress nominee for her role in "Still Alice," meets Zoe Saldana before the show at tmore
Actress Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego are pictured prior to the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Califmore
Actress Sienna Miller (L) embraces fellow actress Jennifer Aniston prior to the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywomore
Actresses Jennifer Aniston (L) and Emma Stone greet each other on the red carpet as they arrive at the 87th Acmore
Oscars host Neil Patrick Harris adjusts the tie of his husband David Burtka (L) as they arrive at the 87th Acamore
Reese Witherspoon (L), best actress nominee for her role in "Wild," holds onto actress Nicole Kidman (R) as Kimore
Actors David Oyelowo (L) and Michael Keaton talk at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February more
Reese Witherspoon, best actress nominee for her role in "Wild," wears a white and black off shoulder Tom Ford more
Singer Lady Gaga wears three custom-made Azzedine Alaia pieces and white embellished gown with long red glovesmore
Singer Jennifer Lopez wears a gown by Elie Saab as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Califomore
Tim McGraw acts like he is about to bite his wife Faith Hill at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Californmore
Singer songwriter Rita Ora arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTmore
Actor Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan arrive at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February more
Director Clint Eastwood (L) and actor Bradley Cooper from the film "American Sniper" arrive at the 87th Academmore
J.K. Simmons, best supporting actor winner for his role in "Whiplash," looks at his notes as he arrives at themore
