Oscars after-parties
Actress Emma Stone (L) compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best more
Actor Eddie Redmayne poses with his Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Theory of Everything" at the Govmore
Patricia Arquette holds her Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Boyhood" at the Governors Ball more
Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 23, 2more
Singer John Legend kisses his wife Chrissy Teigen kiss at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Holmore
Singer Rita Ora arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REmore
Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUmore
Actor Eddie Redmayne watches as his Best Actor Oscar is engraved at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awamore
J.K. Simmons, best supporting actor winner for "Whiplash", and his family pose for a photo at the Governors Bamore
Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu toasts after winning the Oscar for best picture, best director and best omore
Actor Jared Leto photobombs producer James W. Skotchdopole with his Best Picture award for the film "Birdman" more
Questlove poses with singer Common and Common's Oscar for best original song for "Glory" from the film "Selma"more
Mexican Director Alejandro G. Inarritu, winner of three Oscars for for his film "Birdman", speaks with the fimore
Julianne Moore, poses with her Oscar for best actress for her role in "Still Alice", at the Governors Ball aftmore
Actress Emma Stone poses for a photo with a Lego version of the Oscar statuette at the Governors Ball followinmore
Presenter and Oscar nominee actress Felicity Jones holds a lego Oscar statue at the Governor's Ball following more
Actrees Marion Cotillard, arrives wearing Chopard jewels with her Dior Haute Couture gown for the governor's bmore
Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015.more
Oprah Winfrey holds a lego Oscar statue while bing interviewed at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academore
A man engraves Eddie Redmayne's Best Actor Oscar at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywoodmore
J.K. Simmons best supporting actor winner for "Whiplash" hugs director Jason Reitman at the Governors Ball at more
Musician Adam Levine and wife, model Behati Prinsloo, arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Himore
Steve Carell, holding a Lego Oscar and Juilianne Moore holding her Oscar for best actress for her role in "Stimore
Actress Sienna Miller arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 20more
Singer John Legend poses with his Oscar for best original song for "Glory" from the film "Selma" along with himore
Julianne Moore poses with her award for best actress for her role in "Still Alice" with director Bart Freundlimore
Comedian Eddie Murphy (L) and entertainer Oprah Winfrey are interviewed at the Governor's Ball following the 8more
Actress Emma Stone (L) poses for a selfie photo with other guests at the Governors Ball following the 87th Acamore
Julianne Moore poses with her Oscar for best actress for her role in "Still Alice" with actors Steve Carell anmore
Chris Williams (L), Don Hall and Ron Conli (R) pose with their award for best animated feature film for "Big Hmore
