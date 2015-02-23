版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 23日 星期一 22:10 BJT

Oscars after-parties

Actress Emma Stone (L) compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best leading actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Emma Stone (L) compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Emma Stone (L) compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best leading actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 30
Actor Eddie Redmayne poses with his Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Theory of Everything" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Eddie Redmayne poses with his Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Theory of Everything" at the Govmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actor Eddie Redmayne poses with his Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Theory of Everything" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 30
Patricia Arquette holds her Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Boyhood" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Patricia Arquette holds her Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Boyhood" at the Governors Ball more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Patricia Arquette holds her Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Boyhood" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 30
Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 23, 2more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 30
Singer John Legend kisses his wife Chrissy Teigen kiss at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer John Legend kisses his wife Chrissy Teigen kiss at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Holmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Singer John Legend kisses his wife Chrissy Teigen kiss at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 30
Singer Rita Ora arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Rita Ora arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Singer Rita Ora arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 30
Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 30
Actor Eddie Redmayne watches as his Best Actor Oscar is engraved at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Eddie Redmayne watches as his Best Actor Oscar is engraved at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actor Eddie Redmayne watches as his Best Actor Oscar is engraved at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 30
J.K. Simmons, best supporting actor winner for "Whiplash", and his family pose for a photo at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

J.K. Simmons, best supporting actor winner for "Whiplash", and his family pose for a photo at the Governors Bamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
J.K. Simmons, best supporting actor winner for "Whiplash", and his family pose for a photo at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 30
Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu toasts after winning the Oscar for best picture, best director and best original screenplay at the Governors Ball after the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu toasts after winning the Oscar for best picture, best director and best omore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu toasts after winning the Oscar for best picture, best director and best original screenplay at the Governors Ball after the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 30
Actor Jared Leto photobombs producer James W. Skotchdopole with his Best Picture award for the film "Birdman" and his guests at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Jared Leto photobombs producer James W. Skotchdopole with his Best Picture award for the film "Birdman" more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actor Jared Leto photobombs producer James W. Skotchdopole with his Best Picture award for the film "Birdman" and his guests at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 30
Questlove poses with singer Common and Common's Oscar for best original song for "Glory" from the film "Selma" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Questlove poses with singer Common and Common's Oscar for best original song for "Glory" from the film "Selma"more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Questlove poses with singer Common and Common's Oscar for best original song for "Glory" from the film "Selma" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 30
Mexican Director Alejandro G. Inarritu, winner of three Oscars for for his film "Birdman", speaks with the film's star Michael Keaton at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mexican Director Alejandro G. Inarritu, winner of three Oscars for for his film "Birdman", speaks with the fimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Mexican Director Alejandro G. Inarritu, winner of three Oscars for for his film "Birdman", speaks with the film's star Michael Keaton at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 30
Julianne Moore, poses with her Oscar for best actress for her role in "Still Alice", at the Governors Ball after the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Julianne Moore, poses with her Oscar for best actress for her role in "Still Alice", at the Governors Ball aftmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Julianne Moore, poses with her Oscar for best actress for her role in "Still Alice", at the Governors Ball after the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 30
Actress Emma Stone poses for a photo with a Lego version of the Oscar statuette at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Emma Stone poses for a photo with a Lego version of the Oscar statuette at the Governors Ball followinmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Emma Stone poses for a photo with a Lego version of the Oscar statuette at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 30
Presenter and Oscar nominee actress Felicity Jones holds a lego Oscar statue at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES TAGS:ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)

Presenter and Oscar nominee actress Felicity Jones holds a lego Oscar statue at the Governor's Ball following more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Presenter and Oscar nominee actress Felicity Jones holds a lego Oscar statue at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES TAGS:ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
Close
16 / 30
Actrees Marion Cotillard, arrives wearing Chopard jewels with her Dior Haute Couture gown for the governor's ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES TAGS:ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)

Actrees Marion Cotillard, arrives wearing Chopard jewels with her Dior Haute Couture gown for the governor's bmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actrees Marion Cotillard, arrives wearing Chopard jewels with her Dior Haute Couture gown for the governor's ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES TAGS:ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
Close
17 / 30
Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags:ENTERTAINMENT) (VANITYFAIR-ARRIVALS)

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015.more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags:ENTERTAINMENT) (VANITYFAIR-ARRIVALS)
Close
18 / 30
Oprah Winfrey holds a lego Oscar statue while bing interviewed at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES TAGS:ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)

Oprah Winfrey holds a lego Oscar statue while bing interviewed at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Oprah Winfrey holds a lego Oscar statue while bing interviewed at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES TAGS:ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
Close
19 / 30
A man engraves Eddie Redmayne's Best Actor Oscar at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCAR-PARTIES)

A man engraves Eddie Redmayne's Best Actor Oscar at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywoodmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
A man engraves Eddie Redmayne's Best Actor Oscar at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCAR-PARTIES)
Close
20 / 30
J.K. Simmons best supporting actor winner for "Whiplash" hugs director Jason Reitman at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCAR-PARTIES)

J.K. Simmons best supporting actor winner for "Whiplash" hugs director Jason Reitman at the Governors Ball at more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
J.K. Simmons best supporting actor winner for "Whiplash" hugs director Jason Reitman at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCAR-PARTIES)
Close
21 / 30
Musician Adam Levine and wife, model Behati Prinsloo, arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags:ENTERTAINMENT) (VANITYFAIR-ARRIVALS)

Musician Adam Levine and wife, model Behati Prinsloo, arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Himore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Musician Adam Levine and wife, model Behati Prinsloo, arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags:ENTERTAINMENT) (VANITYFAIR-ARRIVALS)
Close
22 / 30
Steve Carell, holding a Lego Oscar and Juilianne Moore holding her Oscar for best actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the at the Governors Ball for at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCAR-PARTIES)

Steve Carell, holding a Lego Oscar and Juilianne Moore holding her Oscar for best actress for her role in "Stimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Steve Carell, holding a Lego Oscar and Juilianne Moore holding her Oscar for best actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the at the Governors Ball for at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCAR-PARTIES)
Close
23 / 30
Actress Sienna Miller arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags:ENTERTAINMENT) (VANITYFAIR-ARRIVALS)

Actress Sienna Miller arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 20more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Sienna Miller arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags:ENTERTAINMENT) (VANITYFAIR-ARRIVALS)
Close
24 / 30
Singer John Legend poses with his Oscar for best original song for "Glory" from the film "Selma" along with his wife model Chrissy Teigen at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)

Singer John Legend poses with his Oscar for best original song for "Glory" from the film "Selma" along with himore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Singer John Legend poses with his Oscar for best original song for "Glory" from the film "Selma" along with his wife model Chrissy Teigen at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
Close
25 / 30
Julianne Moore poses with her award for best actress for her role in "Still Alice" with director Bart Freundlich at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)

Julianne Moore poses with her award for best actress for her role in "Still Alice" with director Bart Freundlimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Julianne Moore poses with her award for best actress for her role in "Still Alice" with director Bart Freundlich at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
Close
26 / 30
Comedian Eddie Murphy (L) and entertainer Oprah Winfrey are interviewed at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES TAGS:ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)

Comedian Eddie Murphy (L) and entertainer Oprah Winfrey are interviewed at the Governor's Ball following the 8more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Comedian Eddie Murphy (L) and entertainer Oprah Winfrey are interviewed at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES TAGS:ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
Close
27 / 30
Actress Emma Stone (L) poses for a selfie photo with other guests at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)

Actress Emma Stone (L) poses for a selfie photo with other guests at the Governors Ball following the 87th Acamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Emma Stone (L) poses for a selfie photo with other guests at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
Close
28 / 30
Julianne Moore poses with her Oscar for best actress for her role in "Still Alice" with actors Steve Carell and Marion Cotillard at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)

Julianne Moore poses with her Oscar for best actress for her role in "Still Alice" with actors Steve Carell anmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Julianne Moore poses with her Oscar for best actress for her role in "Still Alice" with actors Steve Carell and Marion Cotillard at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
Close
29 / 30
Chris Williams (L), Don Hall and Ron Conli (R) pose with their award for best animated feature film for "Big Hero 6" at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)

Chris Williams (L), Don Hall and Ron Conli (R) pose with their award for best animated feature film for "Big Hmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Chris Williams (L), Don Hall and Ron Conli (R) pose with their award for best animated feature film for "Big Hero 6" at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

下一个

Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

The fashion highs and lows from the Academy Awards.

2015年 2月 23日
Street style at NYFW

Street style at NYFW

Stylish spectators at New York Fashion Week.

2015年 2月 21日
Sitting beside Anna Wintour

Sitting beside Anna Wintour

Celebrities, sports stars and fashion icons take their seat beside U.S. Vogue Edtior-In-Chief Anna Wintour.

2015年 2月 20日
New York Fashion Week highlights

New York Fashion Week highlights

Highlights from the catwalk and backstage at New York Fashion Week.

2015年 2月 20日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐