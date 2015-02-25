版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 02:25 BJT

Milan fashion week

Models parade at the end of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Guests takes a selfie ahead of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
Actress Salma Hayek arrives flanked by bodyguards before the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
A guest poses for photographers ahead of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
A woman poses for photographers ahead the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
