BRIT Awards
Singer Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, Febmore
Singer Paloma Faith performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015.more
Kanye West performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/more
Pop group Take That performs during the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2more
Taylor Swift performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERmore
Ed Sheeran celebrates after receiving the British Album of the Year award at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Amore
Singer Paloma Faith celebrates after receiving the British Female Solo Artist award at the BRIT music awards amore
Madonna performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Tobmore
Mark Ronson celebrates with Lionel Richie after receiving the British Single award at the BRIT music awards atmore
Pop group Take That performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015.more
Singer Madonna struggles with her cape after falling during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2more
Singer Sam Smith performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REmore
Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie with presenters Ant and Dec at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greemore
Singer Sam Smith celebrates with Kim Kardashian after receiving the Brits Global Success award at the BRIT musmore
Singers Rita Ora and Ricky Wilson arrive for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, Februmore
Former Spice Girls Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) arrive for the BRIT music awarmore
Actor Orlando Bloom arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015.more
Singer Janelle Monae arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015more
Actor and singer Raleigh Ritchie arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, Februmore
Model Karlie Kloss arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. more
Singer Jessie Ware arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. more
Musician Mark Ronson poses with Josephine de la Baume as he arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena more
Singer Rita Ora arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUmore
Singer Charli XCX arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. Rmore
Model Cara Delevingne arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 201more
Television reality star Michelle Keegan arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, Londonmore
Singer FKA twigs arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REmore
Singer Mariana Diamandis arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, more
Singer Rita Ora arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUmore
Model Daisy Lowe arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REmore
Singer Paloma Faith arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015.more
Radio and television presenter Nick Grimshaw arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, Lmore
Television presenter Caroline Flack arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, Femore
Television reality stars Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan arrive for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Gmore
Pop group Clean Bandit arrive for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 201more
Singer Ellie Goulding arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 201more
