版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 22:00 BJT

BRIT Awards

Singer Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer Paloma Faith performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Kanye West performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Pop group Take That performs during the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Taylor Swift performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Ed Sheeran celebrates after receiving the British Album of the Year award at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer Paloma Faith celebrates after receiving the British Female Solo Artist award at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Madonna performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Mark Ronson celebrates with Lionel Richie after receiving the British Single award at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Pop group Take That performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer Madonna struggles with her cape after falling during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer Sam Smith performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie with presenters Ant and Dec at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer Sam Smith celebrates with Kim Kardashian after receiving the Brits Global Success award at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singers Rita Ora and Ricky Wilson arrive for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Former Spice Girls Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) arrive for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Actor Orlando Bloom arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer Janelle Monae arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Actor and singer Raleigh Ritchie arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Model Karlie Kloss arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer Jessie Ware arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Musician Mark Ronson poses with Josephine de la Baume as he arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer Rita Ora arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer Charli XCX arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Model Cara Delevingne arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Television reality star Michelle Keegan arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer FKA twigs arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer Mariana Diamandis arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer Rita Ora arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Model Daisy Lowe arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer Paloma Faith arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Radio and television presenter Nick Grimshaw arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Television presenter Caroline Flack arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Television reality stars Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan arrive for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Pop group Clean Bandit arrive for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer Ellie Goulding arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
