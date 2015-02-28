版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 28日 星期六 08:11 BJT

Leonard Nimoy: 1931 - 2015

Flowers, a note of thanks and a picture of actors Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner as "Star Trek" characters Mr. Spock and Captain Kirk adorn the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Nimoy on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Flowers, a note of thanks and a picture of actors Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner as "Star Trek" characters more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
Flowers, a note of thanks and a picture of actors Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner as "Star Trek" characters Mr. Spock and Captain Kirk adorn the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Nimoy on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
1 / 19
Leonard Nimoy, cast member of the new film "Star Trek Into Darkness", poses as he arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Leonard Nimoy, cast member of the new film "Star Trek Into Darkness", poses as he arrives at the film's premiemore

Reuters / 2013年 5月 15日 星期三
Leonard Nimoy, cast member of the new film "Star Trek Into Darkness", poses as he arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
2 / 19
Actors William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy laugh during an interview for the 40th anniversary of the science-fiction television series "Star Trek" in Los Angeles August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy laugh during an interview for the 40th anniversary of the science-ficmore

Reuters / 2006年 8月 10日 星期四
Actors William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy laugh during an interview for the 40th anniversary of the science-fiction television series "Star Trek" in Los Angeles August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 19
Christine Nguyen Chiem cries after visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Leonard Nimoy, which is adorned with flowers on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Christine Nguyen Chiem cries after visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Leonard Nimoy, which is amore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
Christine Nguyen Chiem cries after visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Leonard Nimoy, which is adorned with flowers on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
4 / 19
Leonard Nimoy, cast member of the new film "Star Trek Into Darkness", poses with his wife Susan as he arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Leonard Nimoy, cast member of the new film "Star Trek Into Darkness", poses with his wife Susan as he arrives more

Reuters / 2013年 5月 15日 星期三
Leonard Nimoy, cast member of the new film "Star Trek Into Darkness", poses with his wife Susan as he arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
5 / 19
The Shuttle Enterprise rolls out of the Palmdale manufacturing facilities with Star Trek television cast members in Palmdale, California September 17, 1976. From left to right: NASA Administrator Dr. James D. Fletcher, DeForest Kelley (Dr. "Bones" McCoy), George Takei (Mr. Sulu), James Doohan (Mr. Scott), Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhura), Leonard Nimoy (Mr. Spock), Gene Rodenberry and Walter Koenig (Ensign Pavel Chekov). REUTERS/NASA/Handout

The Shuttle Enterprise rolls out of the Palmdale manufacturing facilities with Star Trek television cast membemore

Reuters / 2011年 6月 20日 星期一
The Shuttle Enterprise rolls out of the Palmdale manufacturing facilities with Star Trek television cast members in Palmdale, California September 17, 1976. From left to right: NASA Administrator Dr. James D. Fletcher, DeForest Kelley (Dr. "Bones" McCoy), George Takei (Mr. Sulu), James Doohan (Mr. Scott), Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhura), Leonard Nimoy (Mr. Spock), Gene Rodenberry and Walter Koenig (Ensign Pavel Chekov). REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Close
6 / 19
Actor Leonard Nimoy waves at fans at the premiere of the movie "Star Trek" at the Grauman's Chinese theater in Hollywood, California April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Leonard Nimoy waves at fans at the premiere of the movie "Star Trek" at the Grauman's Chinese theater inmore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 1日 星期五
Actor Leonard Nimoy waves at fans at the premiere of the movie "Star Trek" at the Grauman's Chinese theater in Hollywood, California April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 19
A fan touches the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Leonard Nimoy, which is adorned with flowers, on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

A fan touches the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Leonard Nimoy, which is adorned with flowers, on Hollywmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A fan touches the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Leonard Nimoy, which is adorned with flowers, on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
8 / 19
Actor Leonard Nimoy unveils a bust of himself with the mayor of Vulcan Tom Grant during Nimoy's visit to the town of Vulcan, Alberta, April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Actor Leonard Nimoy unveils a bust of himself with the mayor of Vulcan Tom Grant during Nimoy's visit to the tmore

Reuters / 2010年 4月 24日 星期六
Actor Leonard Nimoy unveils a bust of himself with the mayor of Vulcan Tom Grant during Nimoy's visit to the town of Vulcan, Alberta, April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
9 / 19
Cast of the original series of Star Trek (L-R) William Shatner, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, George Takei and Leonard Nimoy pose with James Doohan during a photo shoot at a convention in Hollywood August 29, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer

Cast of the original series of Star Trek (L-R) William Shatner, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, George Takei more

Reuters / 2009年 5月 25日 星期一
Cast of the original series of Star Trek (L-R) William Shatner, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, George Takei and Leonard Nimoy pose with James Doohan during a photo shoot at a convention in Hollywood August 29, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 19
Cast member Leonard Nimoy poses at the party for the release of the Blu-Ray DVD of "Star Trek Into Darkness" at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, California September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Leonard Nimoy poses at the party for the release of the Blu-Ray DVD of "Star Trek Into Darkness" amore

Reuters / 2013年 9月 11日 星期三
Cast member Leonard Nimoy poses at the party for the release of the Blu-Ray DVD of "Star Trek Into Darkness" at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, California September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 19
Leonard Nimoy speaks after the Space Shuttle Enterprise, atop a NASA modified 747 plane, landed at JFK airport in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Leonard Nimoy speaks after the Space Shuttle Enterprise, atop a NASA modified 747 plane, landed at JFK airportmore

Reuters / 2012年 4月 28日 星期六
Leonard Nimoy speaks after the Space Shuttle Enterprise, atop a NASA modified 747 plane, landed at JFK airport in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Close
12 / 19
Actors William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy chat during an interview for the 40th anniversary of the science-fiction television series "Star Trek" in Los Angeles August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy chat during an interview for the 40th anniversary of the science-fictmore

Reuters / 2006年 8月 10日 星期四
Actors William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy chat during an interview for the 40th anniversary of the science-fiction television series "Star Trek" in Los Angeles August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 19
Flowers and a picture of actors Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner as Star Trek characters Mr. Spock and Captain Kirk are placed by the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Nimoy on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Flowers and a picture of actors Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner as Star Trek characters Mr. Spock and Captaimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
Flowers and a picture of actors Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner as Star Trek characters Mr. Spock and Captain Kirk are placed by the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Nimoy on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
14 / 19
Cast members William Shatner (C), George Takei (L), Nichelle Nichols (2nd L), Leonard Nimoy (2nd R) and Walter Koenig accept an award for the 25th anniversary of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" at the Spike TV's "Scream 2007" show at the Greek theater in Los Angeles October 19, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members William Shatner (C), George Takei (L), Nichelle Nichols (2nd L), Leonard Nimoy (2nd R) and Waltermore

Reuters / 2007年 10月 20日 星期六
Cast members William Shatner (C), George Takei (L), Nichelle Nichols (2nd L), Leonard Nimoy (2nd R) and Walter Koenig accept an award for the 25th anniversary of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" at the Spike TV's "Scream 2007" show at the Greek theater in Los Angeles October 19, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 19
Leonard Nimoy participates in a demonstration of Yoostar 2 on XBOX Kinect at the E3 Media & Business Summit in Los Angeles June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Leonard Nimoy participates in a demonstration of Yoostar 2 on XBOX Kinect at the E3 Media & Business Summit inmore

Reuters / 2010年 6月 17日 星期四
Leonard Nimoy participates in a demonstration of Yoostar 2 on XBOX Kinect at the E3 Media & Business Summit in Los Angeles June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
16 / 19
"Star Trek" television series actors (from L) Leonard Nimoy, honoree Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols and George Takei pose at unveiling of Koenig's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

"Star Trek" television series actors (from L) Leonard Nimoy, honoree Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols and Georgmore

Reuters / 2012年 9月 11日 星期二
"Star Trek" television series actors (from L) Leonard Nimoy, honoree Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols and George Takei pose at unveiling of Koenig's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
17 / 19
Actor Leonard Nimoy gives the "Vulcan salute" to the crowd while riding in a parade in the town of Vulcan, Alberta April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Actor Leonard Nimoy gives the "Vulcan salute" to the crowd while riding in a parade in the town of Vulcan, Albmore

Reuters / 2010年 4月 24日 星期六
Actor Leonard Nimoy gives the "Vulcan salute" to the crowd while riding in a parade in the town of Vulcan, Alberta April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
18 / 19
Christine Nguyen Chiem writes a sympathy note to place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Leonard Nimoy, which is adorned with flowers on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Christine Nguyen Chiem writes a sympathy note to place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Leonard Nimmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
Christine Nguyen Chiem writes a sympathy note to place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Leonard Nimoy, which is adorned with flowers on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

下一个

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Highlights from Milan fashion week.

2015年 2月 28日
Celebrity wipeouts

Celebrity wipeouts

Stars slip, fall, and tumble.

2015年 2月 27日
BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

Celebrities attend the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich.

2015年 2月 26日
Milan fashion week

Milan fashion week

Highlights from Milan fashion week.

2015年 2月 26日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐