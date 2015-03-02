Catwalk moms
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Wintermore
A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Mmore
Pregnant Italian model Bianca Balti presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collectmore
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. more
A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Mmore
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Weemore
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Weemore
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Weemore
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. more
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Weemore
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Weemore
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Weemore
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. more
A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Mmore
Italian designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge the audience at the end of their Autumn/Wmore
