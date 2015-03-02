版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 3日 星期二 00:55 BJT

Catwalk moms

Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
Pregnant Italian model Bianca Balti presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
Italian designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge the audience at the end of their Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
