Milan Fashion Week
Models parade at the end of the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection show during Milan Fashion Wemore
A model presents a creation from Giorgio Armani's Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week,more
A model presents a creation from Giorgio Armani's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, more
A model presents a creation from the Giorgio Armani's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Wemore
A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashionmore
A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashionmore
Models present creations from the Missoni Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, more
Models present creations from the Missoni Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, more
Models present creations from the Missoni Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, more
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Weemore
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Weemore
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Wintermore
A model presents a creation from John Richmond's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, Mmore
A model presents a creation from John Richmond's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, Mmore
A model presents a creation from Marni's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, March 1, more
A model presents a creation from Marni's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, March 1, more
A model presents a creation from Emilio Pucci's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, Femore
Models present creations from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week Februarmore
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, Febrmore
A model's call sheet is displayed backstage before the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fasmore
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, Fmore
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, Femore
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, Femore
A model displays a creation as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashiomore
Models display creations as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Wmore
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week Femore
Models present creations from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week Februmore
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week,more
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week,more
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week,more
Models parade at the end of the presentation of Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion more
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashionmore
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashionmore
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli's Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashimore
Models display creations as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, Febrmore
A model displays a creation as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, Fmore
A model has makeup applied and her hair styled backstage before the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collecmore
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, more
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, more
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, more
