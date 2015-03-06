Paris Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women'smore
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women'smore
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's readmore
A model presents a creation by Singapore-born designer Andrew Gn as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women'more
A model presents a creation by Singapore-born designer Andrew Gn as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women'more
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womemore
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's reamore
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's reamore
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's reamore
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Dossena as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's rmore
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Dossena as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's rmore
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womore
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Christian Wijnants as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womemore
A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's readmore
Models present creations by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womenmore
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womore
Models present creations by American designer Adam Andrascik as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's remore
A model presents a creation by American designer Adam Andrascik as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women'smore
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's rmore
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wmore
Models present creations by Italian designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womemore
Models present shoe creations by Belgian designer Cedric Charlier as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womenmore
Models present creations by Belgian designer Cedric Charlier as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's remore
A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Autumn/Wintemore
A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Autumn/Wintemore
A model presents a creation by French designer Christine Phung as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's more
A model presents a creation by French designer Lea Peckre as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's readymore
A model presents a creation by designer Ilan Delouis and creative director Jenny Mannerheim as part of their Amore
A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Autumn/Wintemore
A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Autumn/Wintemore
A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Autumn/Wintemore
A model presents a creation by designer Ilan Delouis and creative director Jenny Mannerheim as part of their Amore
A model presents a creation by French designer Lea Peckre as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's readymore
A model presents a creation by French designer Lea Peckre as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's readymore
A model presents a creation by designer Ilan Delouis and creative director Jenny Mannerheim as part of their Amore
A model presents a creation by designer Ilan Delouis and creative director Jenny Mannerheim as part of their Amore
A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Autumn/Wintemore
A model presents a creation by French designer Lea Peckre as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's readymore
Models present creations by Danish designer Anne Sofie Madsen as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's rmore
A model presents a creation by Danish designer Anne Sofie Madsen as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women'more
