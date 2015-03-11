版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 12日 星期四 00:49 BJT

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women'smore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 35
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 35
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
3 / 35
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's reamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 35
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's reamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
5 / 35
Models present creations by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Models present creations by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 35
Model Freja Beha Erichsen presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Freja Beha Erichsen presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Wintmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
Model Freja Beha Erichsen presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 35
Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 35
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womenmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 35
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womenmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 35
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 35
Models present creations by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Models present creations by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 35
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 35
Model Cara Delevingne kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Cara Delevingne kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner looks on during German designer Karl Lmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Model Cara Delevingne kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 35
Models pose backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Models pose backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear comore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
Models pose backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
15 / 35
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 35
A model presents a creation by French designer Sophie Albou as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear show for fashion house Paul & Joe during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French designer Sophie Albou as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's reamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
A model presents a creation by French designer Sophie Albou as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear show for fashion house Paul & Joe during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
17 / 35
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's rmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 35
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
19 / 35
Model Sasha Pivovarova is seen backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Model Sasha Pivovarova is seen backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womenmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
Model Sasha Pivovarova is seen backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
20 / 35
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
21 / 35
Socialites Haya and Sama Abu Khadra pose during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Socialites Haya and Sama Abu Khadra pose during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Socialites Haya and Sama Abu Khadra pose during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
22 / 35
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's readmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
23 / 35
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
24 / 35
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's rmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
25 / 35
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
26 / 35
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Joan Smalls presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
27 / 35
Models present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's rmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Models present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
28 / 35
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
29 / 35
Models present creations by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chloe during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Models present creations by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chloe during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
30 / 35
A model presents a creation by French designer Julie de Libran as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French designer Julie de Libran as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by French designer Julie de Libran as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
31 / 35
A model presents a creation by fashion house Celine as part of its Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by fashion house Celine as part of its Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
A model presents a creation by fashion house Celine as part of its Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
32 / 35
Singer Paul McCartney attends the British designer Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Singer Paul McCartney attends the British designer Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Singer Paul McCartney attends the British designer Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
33 / 35
A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Wimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
34 / 35
Models present creations by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Wintemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Models present creations by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

下一个

Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities spotted at Paris Fashion Week.

2015年 3月 12日
Fashion at the Chanel Cafe

Fashion at the Chanel Cafe

Karl Lagerfeld transforms his Paris Fashion Week runway into "Brasserie Gabrielle".

2015年 3月 10日
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

2015年 3月 7日
Harrison Ford injured in plane crash

Harrison Ford injured in plane crash

Harrison Ford was injured in the crash of a small airplane on a Los Angeles golf course.

2015年 3月 7日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐