Best of Paris Fashion Week
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women'smore
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womemore
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womemore
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's reamore
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's reamore
Models present creations by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-more
Model Freja Beha Erichsen presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Wintmore
Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's more
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womenmore
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womenmore
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/more
Models present creations by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womemore
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wmore
Model Cara Delevingne kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner looks on during German designer Karl Lmore
Models pose backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear comore
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wmore
A model presents a creation by French designer Sophie Albou as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's reamore
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's rmore
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wmore
Model Sasha Pivovarova is seen backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womenmore
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wmore
Socialites Haya and Sama Abu Khadra pose during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winmore
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's readmore
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wmore
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's rmore
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wmore
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016more
Models present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's rmore
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 more
Models present creations by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wmore
A model presents a creation by French designer Julie de Libran as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's more
A model presents a creation by fashion house Celine as part of its Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wemore
Singer Paul McCartney attends the British designer Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wmore
A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Wimore
Models present creations by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Wintemore
下一个
Spotted at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrities spotted at Paris Fashion Week.
Fashion at the Chanel Cafe
Karl Lagerfeld transforms his Paris Fashion Week runway into "Brasserie Gabrielle".
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Harrison Ford injured in plane crash
Harrison Ford was injured in the crash of a small airplane on a Los Angeles golf course.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.