Spotted at Paris Fashion Week
Television personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West leave after French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere's Amore
Singer Paul McCartney attends the British designer Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wmore
U.S. Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour attends German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womenmore
English singer Florence Welch poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2more
Kanye West and singer Lorde pose before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's remore
French actress Lou Doillon poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015more
Model Carmen Kass poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wommore
British model and socialite Poppy Delevingne poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's more
Belgian designer Diane Von Furstenberg poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/201more
Actress Dakota Johnson poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-more
DJ and model Leigh Lezark poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/more
Actress Olivia Palermo poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-more
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's more
Russian fashion writer and editor Miroslava Duma poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfelmore
Socialites Haya and Sama Abu Khadra pose during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winmore
Former French model and designer Ines de la Fressange poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagmore
Actress and model Hailee Steinfeld poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womore
British blogger Susie Lau poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's reamore
Anna Dello Russo, Editor of Vogue Japan, poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2more
Fashion blogger Lala Rudge poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's remore
British model Stella Tennant poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's more
French model and actress Laetitia Casta poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/20more
French model Camille Rowe poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's reamore
Fashion writer Miroslava Duma poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women'smore
Fashion blogger Sofie Valkiers poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women'more
Actress and model Aymeline Valade poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 wommore
Magazine editor Elizabeth Von Guttman poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016more
Russian model Elena Perminova poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women'smore
German Princess Elisabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2more
Brazilian style blogger and businesswoman Helena Bordon poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autummore
Hong Kong actress Carina Lau poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's more
Italian blogger Chiara Ferragni poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 womenmore
Art director Sofia Sanchez Barrenechea poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/201more
Snoop Lion, known as Snoop Dogg, performs next to models during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Piscine Molitormore
下一个
Fashion at the Chanel Cafe
Karl Lagerfeld transforms his Paris Fashion Week runway into "Brasserie Gabrielle".
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Harrison Ford injured in plane crash
Harrison Ford was injured in the crash of a small airplane on a Los Angeles golf course.
Milan Fashion Week
Highlights from Milan fashion week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.