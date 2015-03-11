版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 12日 星期四 00:10 BJT

Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Television personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West leave after French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
Singer Paul McCartney attends the British designer Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
U.S. Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour attends German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
English singer Florence Welch poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
Kanye West and singer Lorde pose before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
French actress Lou Doillon poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Model Carmen Kass poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
British model and socialite Poppy Delevingne poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Belgian designer Diane Von Furstenberg poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Actress Dakota Johnson poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
DJ and model Leigh Lezark poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Actress Olivia Palermo poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Russian fashion writer and editor Miroslava Duma poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Socialites Haya and Sama Abu Khadra pose during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Former French model and designer Ines de la Fressange poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Actress and model Hailee Steinfeld poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
British blogger Susie Lau poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Anna Dello Russo, Editor of Vogue Japan, poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Fashion blogger Lala Rudge poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
British model Stella Tennant poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
French model and actress Laetitia Casta poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
French model Camille Rowe poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Fashion writer Miroslava Duma poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Fashion blogger Sofie Valkiers poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Actress and model Aymeline Valade poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Magazine editor Elizabeth Von Guttman poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Russian model Elena Perminova poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
German Princess Elisabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Brazilian style blogger and businesswoman Helena Bordon poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Hong Kong actress Carina Lau poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Italian blogger Chiara Ferragni poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Art director Sofia Sanchez Barrenechea poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Snoop Lion, known as Snoop Dogg, performs next to models during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Piscine Molitor during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
