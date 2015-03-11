版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 12日 星期四 01:40 BJT

Offbeat runways

Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kendall Jenner (R) present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kendall Jenner (R) present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. Karl Lagerfeld created an immense Boulevard Chanel for his fashion show, even staging a street demonstration by fashionably dressed models for Spring/Summer 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2014年 9月 30日 星期二
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. Karl Lagerfeld created an immense Boulevard Chanel for his fashion show, even staging a street demonstration by fashionably dressed models for Spring/Summer 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / 2014年 3月 4日 星期二
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Synchronized swimmers present creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2013年 9月 17日 星期二
Synchronized swimmers present creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2013年 9月 10日 星期二
Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2013年 2月 27日 星期三
A model presents creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2012年 10月 3日 星期三
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French lingerie Label Maison Close on the catwalk on a canal cruise boat of the Floating Fashion Week in Amsterdam May 25, 2013. The Amsterdam floating fashion week is the first fashion week with a floating catwalk show. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / 2013年 5月 25日 星期六
A model presents a creation by French lingerie Label Maison Close on the catwalk on a canal cruise boat of the Floating Fashion Week in Amsterdam May 25, 2013. The Amsterdam floating fashion week is the first fashion week with a floating catwalk show. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A model presents a creation from the Cavalera Summer 2012/2013 collection at a junkyard, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2012年 6月 17日 星期日
A model presents a creation from the Cavalera Summer 2012/2013 collection at a junkyard, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs, as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2011年 10月 5日 星期三
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs, as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2010-2011 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2010年 7月 7日 星期三
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2010-2011 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model is assisted off the catwalk while wearing a dress by fashion label Fendi at sunset on the Great Wall of China near Beijing October 19, 2007. A total of 88 models displayed designs by designers Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi during the first ever fashion show on the Great Wall. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2007年 10月 19日 星期五
A model is assisted off the catwalk while wearing a dress by fashion label Fendi at sunset on the Great Wall of China near Beijing October 19, 2007. A total of 88 models displayed designs by designers Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi during the first ever fashion show on the Great Wall. REUTERS/David Gray
