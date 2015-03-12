The Duchess of Downton Abbey
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is shown the Downton Abbey servants bells by actor Brendan Coyle (wmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches live filming of a scene during a visit to the set of Downtonmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, chats to actress Michelle Dockery (who plays Lady Mary Crawley) andmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, chats to Nic Collins in hair and make up as actress Phyllis Logan (more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is presented with a train for Prince George by actor Oliver Barker dmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to actor Jim Carter (who plays Carson) during a visit to the smore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to actresses Sophie McShera (L) and Lesley Nicol during a visimore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets actress Phyllis Logan (who plays Mrs. Hughes) during a visit tmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to costume designer Anna Robbins during a visit to the set of more
Britain's, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses with cast, crew and producers of Downton Abbey during a visimore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge shares a joke with actor Robert James-Collier (who plays Thomas) durmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown costumes during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealimore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to (L-R) Penelope Wilton, Hugh Bonneville, and Laura Carmichaemore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown props as she visits the set-construction department during more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a bouquet of flowers from Zac Barker, one of the actors inmore
