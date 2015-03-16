Dolce & Gabbana designs
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week Septmore
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week Febmore
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Wintermore
Photographers take pictures at the presentation of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Mimore
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week Febmore
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week imore
Models present creations from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week Septemmore
A model presents a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fasmore
A model displays a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fasmore
Models present creations from Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections at Milan Fashion Week Femore
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week Sepmore
Models display creations from Dolce&Gabbana's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24,more
A model displays a creation as part of Dolce&Gabbana Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's collection during Milan Fashimore
A model displays a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fasmore
Models display creations as part of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashionmore
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week Febmore
A model displays a creation from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection during Milan Fashion more
A model presents a creation from Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections at Milan Fashion Weekmore
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week Smore
Italian designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge applause on the catwalk at the end of themore
下一个
The Duchess of Downton Abbey
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits the set of Downton Abbey.
Offbeat runways
Unconventional runways in the fashion world.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Collection highlights from Paris.
Spotted at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrities spotted at Paris Fashion Week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.