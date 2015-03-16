版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 17日 星期二 01:50 BJT

Dolce & Gabbana designs

Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week Septmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 21日 星期日
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
1 / 20
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week Febmore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 24日 星期一
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
2 / 20
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Wintermore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
3 / 20
Photographers take pictures at the presentation of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Photographers take pictures at the presentation of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Mimore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 21日 星期日
Photographers take pictures at the presentation of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
4 / 20
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week Febmore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 24日 星期一
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
5 / 20
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week imore

Reuters / 2012年 2月 26日 星期日
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
6 / 20
Models present creations from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Models present creations from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week Septemmore

Reuters / 2013年 9月 22日 星期日
Models present creations from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
7 / 20
A model presents a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fasmore

Reuters / 2009年 3月 2日 星期一
A model presents a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
8 / 20
A model displays a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fasmore

Reuters / 2009年 3月 2日 星期一
A model displays a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
9 / 20
Models present creations from Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Models present creations from Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections at Milan Fashion Week Femore

Reuters / 2006年 3月 17日 星期五
Models present creations from Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 20
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week Sepmore

Reuters / 2013年 9月 22日 星期日
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
11 / 20
Models display creations from Dolce&Gabbana's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models display creations from Dolce&Gabbana's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24,more

Reuters / 2013年 2月 24日 星期日
Models display creations from Dolce&Gabbana's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
12 / 20
A model displays a creation as part of Dolce&Gabbana Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model displays a creation as part of Dolce&Gabbana Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's collection during Milan Fashimore

Reuters / 2010年 2月 28日 星期日
A model displays a creation as part of Dolce&Gabbana Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
13 / 20
A model displays a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fasmore

Reuters / 2009年 3月 2日 星期一
A model displays a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
14 / 20
Models display creations as part of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011.REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Models display creations as part of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashionmore

Reuters / 2011年 9月 25日 星期日
Models display creations as part of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011.REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
15 / 20
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week Febmore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 24日 星期一
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
16 / 20
A model displays a creation from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection during Milan Fashion more

Reuters / 2008年 9月 25日 星期四
A model displays a creation from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
17 / 20
A model presents a creation from Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A model presents a creation from Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections at Milan Fashion Weekmore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 27日 星期三
A model presents a creation from Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
18 / 20
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week Smore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 21日 星期日
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
19 / 20
Italian designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge applause on the catwalk at the end of the D&G Fall/Winter 2008/09 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week February 18, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Italian designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge applause on the catwalk at the end of themore

Reuters / 2008年 2月 18日 星期一
Italian designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge applause on the catwalk at the end of the D&G Fall/Winter 2008/09 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week February 18, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
The Duchess of Downton Abbey

The Duchess of Downton Abbey

下一个

The Duchess of Downton Abbey

The Duchess of Downton Abbey

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits the set of Downton Abbey.

2015年 3月 12日
Offbeat runways

Offbeat runways

Unconventional runways in the fashion world.

2015年 3月 12日
Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Paris.

2015年 3月 12日
Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities spotted at Paris Fashion Week.

2015年 3月 12日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐