Jolie has ovaries removed
Actress Angelina Jolie poses as she arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Calimore
Oscar-winning film star Angelina Jolie said she has had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to avoid the rmore
Jolie's announcement in a New York Times column printed came nearly two years after the rights campaigner and more
Jolie, 39, said she had gone public with her decision to tell other women about the options available to them.more
"I feel feminine, and grounded in the choices I am making for myself and my family. I know my children will nemore
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) special envoy, actress Angelina Jolie, listens during a more
Jolie, who also lost her aunt and grandmother to cancer, underwent the laparoscopic bilateral salpingo-oophoremore
Jolie said doctors had told her she had a 50 percent risk of ovarian cancer due to an inherited genetic mutatimore
Husband Brad Pitt flew to her side from France hours after she told him about the test, she wrote. "The beautimore
Jolie, who won an Oscar as best supporting actress in the 1999 film "Girl, Interrupted" based her earlier decimore
Jolie wrote in Tuesday's article, titled "Diary of a Surgery," that no signs of cancer were discovered in remomore
"It is not possible to remove all risk, and the fact is I remain prone to cancer," she said. REUTERS/Dado Ruvmore
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 20,000 women get ovarian cancer and about 14,50more
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie speaks during an annumore
Actress Angelina Jolie (C) arrives at the Jalozai flood victim relief camp during her visit to flood affected more
Actress Angelina Jolie talks to a cast member on the set during the filming of her yet untitled directorial demore
Angelina Jolie (2nd L) arrives with her children Shiloh (L), Pax Thien, Maddox (front R) and Zahara (back R) amore
Voice actor Angelina Jolie arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the animated film "Kung Fu Panda" bymore
Actress Angeline Jolie carries her adopted son Pax Thien Jolie as she walks from a car to a waiting aircraft amore
Actress Angelina Jolie (C) and her mother Marcheline Bertrand (L) pose with actress Jacqueline Bisset at the pmore
