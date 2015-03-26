版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四 09:10 BJT

Asian Film Awards

Japanese actress Rie Miyazawa and Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok walk on the red carpet upon their arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Japanese actress Rie Miyazawa and Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok walk on the red carpet upon their arrival at the more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Japanese actress Rie Miyazawa and Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok walk on the red carpet upon their arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
1 / 19
Taiwanese actors Rhydian Vaughan and Cheryl Yang walk on the red carpet upon their arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Taiwanese actors Rhydian Vaughan and Cheryl Yang walk on the red carpet upon their arrival at the Asian Film Amore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Taiwanese actors Rhydian Vaughan and Cheryl Yang walk on the red carpet upon their arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
2 / 19
South Korean actor Doh Kyung-soo walks on the red carpet upon his arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

South Korean actor Doh Kyung-soo walks on the red carpet upon his arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
South Korean actor Doh Kyung-soo walks on the red carpet upon his arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
3 / 19
Hong Kong singer and actress Ivana Wong walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Hong Kong singer and actress Ivana Wong walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Hong Kong singer and actress Ivana Wong walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
4 / 19
Chinese actress Wan Qian poses on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Chinese actress Wan Qian poses on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Chinese actress Wan Qian poses on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
5 / 19
Japanese actress Chizuru Ikewaki walks on the red carpet upon his arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Japanese actress Chizuru Ikewaki walks on the red carpet upon his arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Japanese actress Chizuru Ikewaki walks on the red carpet upon his arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
6 / 19
Indian actress Kalki Koechlin walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Indian actress Kalki Koechlin walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Indian actress Kalki Koechlin walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 19
Members of South Korean pop band Infinite wave on the red carpet upon their arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Members of South Korean pop band Infinite wave on the red carpet upon their arrival at the Asian Film Awards imore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Members of South Korean pop band Infinite wave on the red carpet upon their arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
8 / 19
U.S. singer Jermaine Jackson and his sons walk on the red carpet upon their arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

U.S. singer Jermaine Jackson and his sons walk on the red carpet upon their arrival at the Asian Film Awards imore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
U.S. singer Jermaine Jackson and his sons walk on the red carpet upon their arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
9 / 19
Chinese actor Liao Fan walks on the red carpet upon his arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Chinese actor Liao Fan walks on the red carpet upon his arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Chinese actor Liao Fan walks on the red carpet upon his arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
10 / 19
Chinese actor Liao Fan (R), South Korean actress Bae Doo-na (L) and Hong Kong director Ann Hui share a smile after winning their Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director awards at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Chinese actor Liao Fan (R), South Korean actress Bae Doo-na (L) and Hong Kong director Ann Hui share a smile amore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Chinese actor Liao Fan (R), South Korean actress Bae Doo-na (L) and Hong Kong director Ann Hui share a smile after winning their Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director awards at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
11 / 19
Japanese actress Chizuru Ikewaki poses after winning the Best Supporting Actress award of her role in movie "The Light Shines Only There" at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Japanese actress Chizuru Ikewaki poses after winning the Best Supporting Actress award of her role in movie "Tmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Japanese actress Chizuru Ikewaki poses after winning the Best Supporting Actress award of her role in movie "The Light Shines Only There" at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
12 / 19
Chinese actor Liao Fan and South Korean actress Bae Doo-na pose after winning the Best Actor and Best Actress awards at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Chinese actor Liao Fan and South Korean actress Bae Doo-na pose after winning the Best Actor and Best Actress more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Chinese actor Liao Fan and South Korean actress Bae Doo-na pose after winning the Best Actor and Best Actress awards at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
13 / 19
Japanese actress Miki Nakatani walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Japanese actress Miki Nakatani walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Japanese actress Miki Nakatani walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
14 / 19
South Korean actress Han Ye-ri walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

South Korean actress Han Ye-ri walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
South Korean actress Han Ye-ri walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
15 / 19
Chinese actor Liao Fan (R) and Hong Kong director Ann Hui share a smile after Hui won the Best Director award at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Chinese actor Liao Fan (R) and Hong Kong director Ann Hui share a smile after Hui won the Best Director award more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Chinese actor Liao Fan (R) and Hong Kong director Ann Hui share a smile after Hui won the Best Director award at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
16 / 19
Taiwanese actors Rhydian Vaughan and Cheryl Yang walk on the red carpet upon their arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Taiwanese actors Rhydian Vaughan and Cheryl Yang walk on the red carpet upon their arrival at the Asian Film Amore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Taiwanese actors Rhydian Vaughan and Cheryl Yang walk on the red carpet upon their arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
17 / 19
Japanese actress Rie Miyazawa and Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok walk on the red carpet upon their arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Japanese actress Rie Miyazawa and Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok walk on the red carpet upon their arrival at the more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Japanese actress Rie Miyazawa and Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok walk on the red carpet upon their arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
18 / 19
Chinese actress Wan Qian walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Chinese actress Wan Qian walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Chinese actress Wan Qian walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Asian Film Awards in Macau. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

下一个

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Beijing.

2015年 3月 26日
Jolie has ovaries removed

Jolie has ovaries removed

Oscar-winning film star Angelina Jolie said she has had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to avoid the risk of ovarian cancer, the disease that killed her...

2015年 3月 24日
Israel decides

Israel decides

Election night reactions from Israel.

2015年 3月 18日
Dolce & Gabbana designs

Dolce & Gabbana designs

Outraged celebrities tore into Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana after Dolce described children born to gay couples through fertility...

2015年 3月 17日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐