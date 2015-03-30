iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet
Singer Taylor Swift poses at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2015. REUmore
Singers Shannon Bex (L) and Aubrey O'Day of Dumb Blonde. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Courtney Bingham gives recording artist Nikki Sixx (R) a kiss. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Boxer Mike Tyson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Chris Brown. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rapper YG. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
British singer Boy George. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Anna Camp. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Ariel Winter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Greer Grammer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Iggy Azalea. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rapper Snoop Dogg (L) and son Cordell Broadus. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor and the evening's host Jamie Foxx makes a heart with his hands. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Brantley Gilbert poses with his Renegade award backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Jason Aldean. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musicians Luke Hemmings (L-R), Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin from the band 5 Seconds of Summemore
Singer Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer and actress Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Gina Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Jason Aldean (L) and Brittany Kerr. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musicians Jamie Sierota (L-R), Noah Sierota, Sydney Sierota and Graham Sierota of Echosmith. REUTERS/Danny Molmore
Singer Taylor Swift poses with her artist of the year award, song of the year award and best lyrics award backmore
