图片 | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 06:40 BJT

Kid style at China Fashion Week

A child model presents a creation from the SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A child model presents a creation from the SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 31, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A child model presents a creation from the SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

COMME TU ES Liu Jia parent-child outfit collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

COMME TU ES Liu Jia parent-child outfit collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A child model is reflected in a mirror as a staff member applies make-up on her prior to the COMME TU ES Liu Jia Parent-child outfit collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A child model is reflected in a mirror as a staff member applies make-up on her prior to the COMME TU ES Liu Jia Parent-child outfit collection.

SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

COMME TU ES Liu Jia parent-child outfit collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Child models play with a mobile phone backstage prior to the COMME TU ES Liu Jia parent-child collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Child models play with a mobile phone backstage prior to the COMME TU ES Liu Jia parent-child collection.

SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

