MTV Movie Awards red carpet
Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario more
Actress Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
TV personality Kelly Osbourne. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Amber Rose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Mark Ruffalo. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Hana Mae Lee. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Model Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Holland Roden. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Comedienne Amy Schumer. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Helen Estabrook. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Charli XCX poses with fans as she arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Greer Grammar. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Bai Ling. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Farrah Abraham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Musician Pete Wentz poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rock band "Fall Out Boy" arrives. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Anna Camp. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Derek Gaines (L) and David Magidoff from MTV's "Broke A$$ Game Show" arrive. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Brittany Snow poses with fans. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor Miles Teller. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
下一个
Best of China Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Beijing.
Kid style at China Fashion Week
Pint-sized fashion hits the runway in Beijing.
iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet
The stars hit the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Asian Film Awards
The red carpet and backstage at the Asian Film Awards in Macau.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.