2015年 4月 13日

MTV Movie Awards

Host Amy Schumer opens the show at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Vin Diesel presents an award during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Shailene Woodley celebrates with the crowd as she wins the award for Best Female Performance at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Channing Tatum accepts the award for Best Comedic Performance for "22 Jump Street" at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fall Out Boy performs a medley on stage at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jennifer Lopez accepts the Best Scared as S#!t award during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show host Amy Schumer flies over the stage at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The audience reacts to Fall Out Boy during the band's performance at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Robert Downey Jr. accepts the MTV Generation Award from his fellow Avengers cast members during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Robert Downey Jr. walks on stage to accept the MTV Generation Award during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy performs with rapper Fetty Wap during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Dave Franco jokes around with castmate Zac Efron (R) as they accept the award for Best On-Screen Duo for "Neighbors" at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Rebel Wilson walks on stage to join her co-stars from "Pitch Perfect 2" as they present an award at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Dwayne Johnson cheers with the crowd as he walks on stage to present an award at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rappers Ty Dolla Sign (L), Tinashe and Charli XCX (R) perform "Drop That Kitty" during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Kevin Hart accepts the Comedic Genius Award along with his children during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rapper Charli XCX performs "Famous" during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Bradley Cooper accepts the award for Best Male Performance for "American Sniper" at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Dwayne Johnson greets members of the audience as he walks on stage to present an award at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Author John Green embraces actress Shailene Woodley as "The Fault In Our Stars" wins the award for Movie of the Year at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

