MTV Movie Awards
Host Amy Schumer opens the show at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzmore
Actor Vin Diesel presents an award during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mamore
Actress Shailene Woodley celebrates with the crowd as she wins the award for Best Female Performance at the 20more
Actor Channing Tatum accepts the award for Best Comedic Performance for "22 Jump Street" at the 2015 MTV Moviemore
Fall Out Boy performs a medley on stage at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mmore
Actress Jennifer Lopez accepts the Best Scared as S#!t award during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, more
Show host Amy Schumer flies over the stage at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERmore
The audience reacts to Fall Out Boy during the band's performance at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles,more
Actor Robert Downey Jr. accepts the MTV Generation Award from his fellow Avengers cast members during the 2015more
Actor Robert Downey Jr. walks on stage to accept the MTV Generation Award during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in more
Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy performs with rapper Fetty Wap during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, Aprmore
Actor Dave Franco jokes around with castmate Zac Efron (R) as they accept the award for Best On-Screen Duo formore
Actress Rebel Wilson walks on stage to join her co-stars from "Pitch Perfect 2" as they present an award at thmore
Actor Dwayne Johnson cheers with the crowd as he walks on stage to present an award at the 2015 MTV Movie Awarmore
Rappers Ty Dolla Sign (L), Tinashe and Charli XCX (R) perform "Drop That Kitty" during the 2015 MTV Movie Awarmore
Actor Kevin Hart accepts the Comedic Genius Award along with his children during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in more
Rapper Charli XCX performs "Famous" during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mmore
Actor Bradley Cooper accepts the award for Best Male Performance for "American Sniper" at the 2015 MTV Movie Amore
Actor Dwayne Johnson greets members of the audience as he walks on stage to present an award at the 2015 MTV Mmore
Author John Green embraces actress Shailene Woodley as "The Fault In Our Stars" wins the award for Movie of thmore
下一个
MTV Movie Awards red carpet
Red carpet highlights from the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.
Best of China Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Beijing.
Kid style at China Fashion Week
Pint-sized fashion hits the runway in Beijing.
iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet
The stars hit the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.