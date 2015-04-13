Coachella style
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festivmore
A couple lies on the grass before Kaskade plays at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy more
Drew Paterson, 31, and Michelle Simone walk through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucymore
Nicole Roman, 30, walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People listen to AC/DC from under the "Pulp Pavilion" art installation by Ball-Nogues Studio at the Coachella more
Women eat watermelons at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People listen to Hozier at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tyler the Creator jumps off a stage set giant bed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucmore
A woman walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait to enter the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
FKA twigs of Britain performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man dressed as Winnie the Pooh talks to a woman celebrating her 21st birthday at the Coachella Valley Music more
People walk through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wears furry boots at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cameron Pugh, 24, from Fresno, walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholmore
Women lie on the grass to listen to Hozier at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nichomore
Women pose for a selfie photo at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man displays a temporary tattoo saying "Forever Young" at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTmore
A woman carries a giant photo of Ellen DeGeneres' head, in order to find separated friends in the crowd, at thmore
A couple hugs in front of the ferris wheel at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nichomore
Women arrive at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman takes a nap in the car camping area at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nichmore
Women walk through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women wear gladiator sandals at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People dance to Hozier at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman sits in front of the "Pulp Pavilion" art installation by Ball-Nogues Studio at the Coachella Valley Mumore
A woman carries a replica slice of pizza, in order to find separated friends in the crowd, at the Coachella Vamore
Dominic DeBonis, 31, (L) and Samantha Harris-Roberts, 41, from Somerset, England, walk through the Coachella Vmore
Lemeese Ghosal (L) and Reem Mansoor walk through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nimore
A woman displays a temporary "Happy Coachella" tattoo at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERSmore
People are sprayed with water as they dance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nichmore
Melissa Gasia, 24, dances in front of an artwork called "Papilio Merraculous" by Poetic Kinetics at the Coachemore
Women dance to Hozier at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk in front of an artwork called "Papilio Merraculous" by Poetic Kinetics at the Coachella Valley Musmore
A woman does acrobatics as she waits for a band to start playing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festivmore
A man takes a nap in the car camping area at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholmore
People are sprayed with water as they dance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nichmore
A woman cartwheels through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits between two women at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People watch Father John Misty perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Picture taken with a lmore
A man walks past an artwork called "Papilio Merraculous" by Poetic Kinetics at the Coachella Valley Music and more
下一个
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.