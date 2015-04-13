Kimye in the Holy Land
Kim Kardashian holds her toddler daughter North West as they arrive for a baptism ceremony at the Cathedral ofmore
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe leave the Cathedral of Saint James after a baptism ceremony in Jerusalem'smore
Kim Kardashian leaves the Cathedral of Saint James after a baptism ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City April 13, more
Kim Kardashian, her toddler daughter North West and her husband, rapper Kanye West, arrive for a baptism ceremmore
Kim Kardashian holds her toddler daughter North West as she walks with her husband, rapper Kanye West, and sismore
Kanye West (3rd R in the water, facing the camera), husband of U.S. television personality Kim Kardashian, walmore
Kim Kardashian walks out of Yot Verk Church (The Seven Wounds of the Holy Mother of God), also known as Surb Amore
Kim Kardashian (L) and her sister Khloe Kardashian (C) attend a flower laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd more
Kim Kardashian together with her rapper husband Kanye West (R) and their daughter North, gets into a car durinmore
Kim Kardashian (C), together with her rapper husband Kanye West and their daughter North, visits the Geghard mmore
Kim Kardashian with her daughter North West in hand walks during their visit to Yot Verk Church (The Seven Woumore
Kim Kardashian (C) and her sister Khloe Kardashian attend a flower laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Armemore
Kim Kardashian (R) and her sister Khloe Kardashian pose for a picture as they attend meetings at the governmenmore
Kim Kardashian (R, front) poses for a picture with local residents, with her sister Khloe Kardashian standing more
Kim Kardashian (R) and her sister Khloe Kardashian walk out of the Mother Armenia monument while sightseeing imore
Rapper Kanye West carries his daughter North shortly upon their arrival together with Kim Kardashian in Yerevamore
Kim Kardashian gestures on her way to a hotel shortly after arriving in Yerevan, Armenia April 8, 2015. REUTERmore
