Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
PAT BO. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus Summer. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian top model Caroline Trentini presents a creation from Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations from the Cavalera collection with Indians of Yawanawa ethnicity. REUTERS/Paulo Whitakmore
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
PAT BO. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Cavalera. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian top model Isabeli Fontana as she presents a creation from the Agua de Coco Summer 2016 Ready To Wearmore
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Sacada. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Musician Iggy Pop performs during a promotional event. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
下一个
Kimye in the Holy Land
Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West get their daughter, North West, baptized in Jerusalem after a trip to Armenia.
MTV Movie Awards
Highlights from the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.
MTV Movie Awards red carpet
Red carpet highlights from the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.
Best of China Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Beijing.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.