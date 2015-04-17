Celebrating Star Wars
A woman in costume checks her phone at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, California, April 16, more
Star Wars: The Force Awakens cast members (L -R) Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, writer, director and more
Fans cheer at the kick-off event of the Star Wars Celebration convention. REUTERS/David McNew
Redesigned stormtroopers appear onstage. REUTERS/David McNew
A robot character crosses the stage. REUTERS/David McNew
A fan hugs a R2-D2 robot character. REUTERS/David McNew
Original cast members Peter Mayhew (L), Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Anthony Daniels (R) appear at the kick-more
The Force Awakens cast member John Boyega disguises his identity with a helmet and engages unknowing fans in amore
Fans exit the hall after the kick-off event. REUTERS/David McNew
The Force Awakens writer, director and producer J.J. Abrams photographs the audience with his smart phone. REUmore
Fans receive free posters. REUTERS/David McNew
Original cast member Anthony Daniels appears. REUTERS/David McNew
The Force Awakens (L-R) writer, director and producer J.J. Abrams, producer Kathleen Kennedy and show host Antmore
The Force Awakens producer Kathleen Kennedy shows off her newly purchased T-shirt. REUTERS/David McNew
A fan holds a light saber prop during the kick-off event. REUTERS/David McNew
