2015年 4月 17日

Celebrating Star Wars

A woman in costume checks her phone at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, California, April 16, 2015. The Star Wars Celebration runs through April 19 at the Anaheim Convention Center. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日
A woman in costume checks her phone at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, California, April 16, 2015. The Star Wars Celebration runs through April 19 at the Anaheim Convention Center. REUTERS/David McNew
Star Wars: The Force Awakens cast members (L -R) Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, writer, director and producer J.J. Abrams, producer Kathleen Kennedy and show host Anthony Breznican appear at the kick-off event of the convention. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日
Star Wars: The Force Awakens cast members (L -R) Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, writer, director and producer J.J. Abrams, producer Kathleen Kennedy and show host Anthony Breznican appear at the kick-off event of the convention. REUTERS/David McNew
Fans cheer at the kick-off event of the Star Wars Celebration convention. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日
Fans cheer at the kick-off event of the Star Wars Celebration convention. REUTERS/David McNew
Redesigned stormtroopers appear onstage. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日
Redesigned stormtroopers appear onstage. REUTERS/David McNew
A robot character crosses the stage. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日
A robot character crosses the stage. REUTERS/David McNew
A fan hugs a R2-D2 robot character. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日
A fan hugs a R2-D2 robot character. REUTERS/David McNew
Original cast members Peter Mayhew (L), Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Anthony Daniels (R) appear at the kick-off event. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日
Original cast members Peter Mayhew (L), Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Anthony Daniels (R) appear at the kick-off event. REUTERS/David McNew
The Force Awakens cast member John Boyega disguises his identity with a helmet and engages unknowing fans in a light saber fight scene. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日
The Force Awakens cast member John Boyega disguises his identity with a helmet and engages unknowing fans in a light saber fight scene. REUTERS/David McNew
Fans exit the hall after the kick-off event. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日
Fans exit the hall after the kick-off event. REUTERS/David McNew
The Force Awakens writer, director and producer J.J. Abrams photographs the audience with his smart phone. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日
The Force Awakens writer, director and producer J.J. Abrams photographs the audience with his smart phone. REUTERS/David McNew
Fans receive free posters. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日
Fans receive free posters. REUTERS/David McNew
Original cast member Anthony Daniels appears. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日
Original cast member Anthony Daniels appears. REUTERS/David McNew
The Force Awakens (L-R) writer, director and producer J.J. Abrams, producer Kathleen Kennedy and show host Anthony Breznican appear under a photo of Abrams taken on-set. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日
The Force Awakens (L-R) writer, director and producer J.J. Abrams, producer Kathleen Kennedy and show host Anthony Breznican appear under a photo of Abrams taken on-set. REUTERS/David McNew
The Force Awakens producer Kathleen Kennedy shows off her newly purchased T-shirt. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日
The Force Awakens producer Kathleen Kennedy shows off her newly purchased T-shirt. REUTERS/David McNew
A fan holds a light saber prop during the kick-off event. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日
A fan holds a light saber prop during the kick-off event. REUTERS/David McNew
