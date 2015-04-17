Sao Paulo Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitakemore
Gisele Bundchen is embraced and applauded as she presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection. Rmore
Models present creations from the Osklen Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Samuel Cirnansck Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Iodice Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Jamil Walji Summer 2016 Ready To Wear Africa collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Reinaldo Lourenco Summer 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Teca por Helo Rocha Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Salina Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Maki Oh 2016 Ready To Wear Africa collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Iodice Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Acquastudio Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Acquastudio Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lenny Niemeyer Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Acquastudio Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Africa African Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lenny Niemeyer Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gisele Bundchen presents from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Reinaldo Lourenco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
PAT BO Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
PAT BO Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Reinaldo Lourenco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Agua de Coco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gisele Bundchen presents from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Reinaldo Lourenco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Alexandre Herchcovitch Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Alexandre Herchcovitch Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Reinaldo Lourenco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Reinaldo Lourenco appears at the end of his Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triya Summer 2016 Ready To Wear . REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Caroline Trentini presents from the Ellus Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Animale Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Agua de Coco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian top model Isabeli Fontana presents from the Agua de Coco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection. REUTEmore
TNG Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
TNG Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Agua de Coco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Aniamle Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Cavalera Summer 2016 Ready To Wear. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Iggy Pop performs during a promotional event. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
