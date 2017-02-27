版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 22:30 BJT

Best of the Oscars

Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Moonlight, after announcing by mistake that La La Land was winner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Jordan Horowitz of La La Land holds the card announcing Moonlight as the winner of the Best Picture Oscar as presenter Warren Beatty and show host Jimmy Kimmel stand behind. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Producer Jordon Horowitz holds up the card for the Best Picture winner Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Jordan Horowitz and Mahershala Ali hug. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Jimmy Kimmel talks to Warren Beatty as Jordan Horowitz and Barry Jenkins hug, during presentation for Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Barry Jenkins hugs Joi McMillon as they celebrate the Best Picture award for Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt, accept the Oscar for Best Picture before the mistake was noticed. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Casey Affleck reacts as he accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Casey Affleck hugs his brother Ben after winning the Best Actor Oscar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Best Actress winner Emma Stone accepts her award for La La Land. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Viola Davis accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
A woman reacts during a skit. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Damien Chazelle accepts the award for winning Best Director. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Jimmy Kimmel lifts Sunny Pawar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Jimmy Kimmel tweets to President Trump. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Mahershala Ali accepts the Best Supporting Actor award for Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
A man kisses the hand of actor Nicole Kidman during a skit. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan present Best Production Design. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Candy is delivered from the rafters to the audience. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Emma Stone reaches for cookies and donuts that are dropped from the rafters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
A statement from Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, winner of Best Foreign Language Film, is read. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Leonardo DiCaprio presents Best Actress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Halle Barry arrives on stage to present for Best Director. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gestures. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Barry Jenkins accepts the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay Screenplay Story and Tarell Alvin McCraney accepts for Story for Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
A skit takes place during the show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Auli'i Cravalho performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Best Feature Documentary Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow for O.J: Made in America REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Shirley MacLaine and Charlize Theron present the Best Foreign Language Film. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Actress Viola Davis poses with her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the film Fences. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Viola Davis is congratulated by Meryl Streep after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Katherine Johnson (in wheelchair) present for Best Documentary Feature. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Actress Meryl Streep reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Singer Sting performs Best Original Song nominee The Empty Chair. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Jimmy Kimmel host. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Justin Timberlake performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara of The White Helmets win for Best Documentary Short Subject. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson accept the Oscars for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Suicide Squad." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Presenters Kate McKinnon and Jason Bateman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Vince Vaughn presents for the Governors Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Alan Barillaro is congratulated after winning Best Animated Short Film for Piper. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Kristof Deak and Anna Udardy accept the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film for Sing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Colleen Atwood, winner of Best Costume Design for the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Sylvain Bellemare takes the Oscar for Best Sound Editing for the film Arrival from presenter Sofia Boutella. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
