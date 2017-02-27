Oscars after-parties
Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali for "Moonlight" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Molmore
Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Barry Jenkins takes a picture of his engraved Oscar at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Warren Beatty holds an award envelope for Best Actress at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Warren Beatty attends the Oscars Governors Ball with the Best Actress envelope in hand. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Warren Beatty attends the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Michelle Williams (L) and Busy Phillips arrive at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Halle Berry is kissed by producer Arthur Cohn at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Floriana Lima and Best Actor winner Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. Rmore
Emma Stone poses with her Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "La La Land" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party.more
Ashton Sanders at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Caitlyn Jenner and model Andreja Pejic. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Viola Davis holds her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for "Fences" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/more
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director of "Moonlight" Barry Jenkins holds Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kate Bosworth. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zachary Quinto (R) and his partner Miles McMillan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lily Collins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ginnifer Goodwin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Malin Akerman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Katy Perry and Derek Blasberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dakota Johnson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kate Upton. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jon Hamm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Monica Lewinsky. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Anjelica Huston, Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
James Corden. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
