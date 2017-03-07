Highlights from Paris Fashion Week
Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
German designer Karl Lagerfeld for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French designer Christine Phung for fashion house Leonard. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Belgian designer Veronique Branquinho. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
British designer Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Designer Bill Gaytten for John Galliano. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for fashion house Valentino. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French designer Guillaume Henry for fashion house Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Designer Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lebanese designer Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Belgian designer Veronique Leroy. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lutz Huelle. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Indian designer Manish Arora. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
U.S. designer Rick Owens. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French designer Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller for Chloe. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
British-born designer Clare Waight Keller for Chloe. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Johanna Senyk for Wanda Nylon. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Lou Menais, Lea Sebban and Jerry Journo for JOUR/NE. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Glenn Martens for Y/Project. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
