Chanel goes interstellar

2017年 3月 8日

Chanel goes interstellar

A rocket launches as models present creations for the Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection at the Grand Palais during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
A rocket launches as models present creations for the Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection at the Grand Palais during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris, France March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris, France March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and singer Pharrell Williams. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and singer Pharrell Williams. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and singer Pharrell Williams. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Hudson Kroenig. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Hudson Kroenig. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Model Hudson Kroenig. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Lily-Rose Depp. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Lily-Rose Depp. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Actress Lily-Rose Depp. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model and actress Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model and actress Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Model and actress Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Clotilde Hesme. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Clotilde Hesme. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Actress Clotilde Hesme. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Pharrell Williams. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Singer Pharrell Williams. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Singer Pharrell Williams. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Director Sofia Coppola. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Director Sofia Coppola. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Director Sofia Coppola. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Lily Allen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Singer Lily Allen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Singer Lily Allen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Lottie Moss. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model Lottie Moss. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Model Lottie Moss. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Phoebe Tonkin. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Phoebe Tonkin. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Actress Phoebe Tonkin. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Celine Salette. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Celine Salette. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Actress Celine Salette. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lisa-Kainde Diaz and Naomi Diaz. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Lisa-Kainde Diaz and Naomi Diaz. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Lisa-Kainde Diaz and Naomi Diaz. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Pom Klementieff. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Pom Klementieff. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Actress Pom Klementieff. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress and model Marie-Ange Casta. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress and model Marie-Ange Casta. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Actress and model Marie-Ange Casta. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Melusine Ruspoli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Melusine Ruspoli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Melusine Ruspoli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Former model and music producer Caroline de Maigret. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Former model and music producer Caroline de Maigret. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Former model and music producer Caroline de Maigret. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Designer and former model Ines de la Fressange. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Designer and former model Ines de la Fressange. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Designer and former model Ines de la Fressange. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jasmine Sanders. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Jasmine Sanders. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Jasmine Sanders. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Alice Dellal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model Alice Dellal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Model Alice Dellal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Marjorie Bridges-Woods with her daughters Lori Harvey and Morgan Harvey. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Marjorie Bridges-Woods with her daughters Lori Harvey and Morgan Harvey. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日
Marjorie Bridges-Woods with her daughters Lori Harvey and Morgan Harvey. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
