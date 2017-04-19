版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 23:30 BJT

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Models eat food backstage before Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the Ginza Six mall in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Models eat food backstage before Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the Ginza Six mall in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 during live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 during live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 during live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 during live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A models presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 during live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
A models presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 during live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A model waits for the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
A model waits for the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 during live show. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 during live show. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A model has her hair done backstage before Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
A model has her hair done backstage before Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Christian Dior Chief Executive Sidney Toledano (R) talks with Japan's Princess Takamado at Dior's new flagship store in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Christian Dior Chief Executive Sidney Toledano (R) talks with Japan's Princess Takamado at Dior's new flagship store in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A model has her hair done backstage before Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the Ginza Six mall in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
A model has her hair done backstage before Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the Ginza Six mall in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
