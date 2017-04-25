版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 03:26 BJT

Elton John in the spotlight

Singer Elton poses at his 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin event, benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Elton poses at his 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin event, benefitimore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
Singer Elton poses at his 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin event, benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 25
Singer Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Singer Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for then Democratic presmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 24日 星期四
Singer Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 25
Musician Elton John (L) and his husband David Furnish pose at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Musician Elton John (L) and his husband David Furnish pose at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 3日 星期一
Musician Elton John (L) and his husband David Furnish pose at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
3 / 25
Lady Gaga and Elton John arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lady Gaga and Elton John arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016.more

Reuters / 2016年 2月 29日 星期一
Lady Gaga and Elton John arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 25
British singer Elton John performs during the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

British singer Elton John performs during the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September more

Reuters / 2015年 9月 21日 星期一
British singer Elton John performs during the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
5 / 25
Singer Elton John greets guests during his Elton John AIDS Foundation�s 15th Annual "An Enduring Vision Benefit" in New York City, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Elton John greets guests during his Elton John AIDS Foundation�s 15th Annual "An Enduring Vision Benefimore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 星期四
Singer Elton John greets guests during his Elton John AIDS Foundation�s 15th Annual "An Enduring Vision Benefit" in New York City, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 25
British singer Elton John (R) and guitarist Davey Johnstone perform during a concert as part of the singer's "Greatest hits Live 2012" world tour at the Ondrej Nepela arena in Bratislava July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

British singer Elton John (R) and guitarist Davey Johnstone perform during a concert as part of the singer's "more

Reuters / 2012年 7月 11日 星期三
British singer Elton John (R) and guitarist Davey Johnstone perform during a concert as part of the singer's "Greatest hits Live 2012" world tour at the Ondrej Nepela arena in Bratislava July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Close
7 / 25
Singer Elton John, founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, arrives to testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on global health problems in Washington May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Singer Elton John, founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, arrives to testify before a Senate Appropriationmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 6日 星期三
Singer Elton John, founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, arrives to testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on global health problems in Washington May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 25
Singer Elton John (L) greets then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton as he takes the stage at a fundraising concert for Clinton's campaign at New York's Radio City Music Hall April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Singer Elton John (L) greets then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Bill more

Reuters / 2008年 4月 10日 星期四
Singer Elton John (L) greets then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton as he takes the stage at a fundraising concert for Clinton's campaign at New York's Radio City Music Hall April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 25
Britain's Elton John checks page layout in the newsroom at The Independent newspapers editorial offices in London November 30, 2010. John was the guest editor of the special World Aids Day edition of the British daily paper. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Britain's Elton John checks page layout in the newsroom at The Independent newspapers editorial offices in Lonmore

Reuters / 2010年 11月 30日 星期二
Britain's Elton John checks page layout in the newsroom at The Independent newspapers editorial offices in London November 30, 2010. John was the guest editor of the special World Aids Day edition of the British daily paper. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 25
Singer Elton John (C) appears onstage during the curtain call of the Australian premiere of the musical "Billy Elliot" in Capitol theatre in Sydney December 13, 2007. REUTERS/James Morgan/Pool

Singer Elton John (C) appears onstage during the curtain call of the Australian premiere of the musical "Billymore

Reuters / 2007年 12月 13日 星期四
Singer Elton John (C) appears onstage during the curtain call of the Australian premiere of the musical "Billy Elliot" in Capitol theatre in Sydney December 13, 2007. REUTERS/James Morgan/Pool
Close
11 / 25
British pop star Elton John (R) and David Furnish laugh at the Guildhall in Windsor, southern England, after their civil ceremony December 21, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

British pop star Elton John (R) and David Furnish laugh at the Guildhall in Windsor, southern England, after tmore

Reuters / 2006年 4月 2日 星期日
British pop star Elton John (R) and David Furnish laugh at the Guildhall in Windsor, southern England, after their civil ceremony December 21, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
12 / 25
British singer Elton John performs during his concert at the Chavon Amphitheater in La Romana, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

British singer Elton John performs during his concert at the Chavon Amphitheater in La Romana, February 28, 20more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 1日 星期六
British singer Elton John performs during his concert at the Chavon Amphitheater in La Romana, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Close
13 / 25
Pop star Elton John appears in front of a crowd of 15,000 at a peace concert in the grounds of Stormont May 27, 1998. REUTERS/Crispin Rodwell

Pop star Elton John appears in front of a crowd of 15,000 at a peace concert in the grounds of Stormont May 27more

Reuters / 2009年 5月 18日 星期一
Pop star Elton John appears in front of a crowd of 15,000 at a peace concert in the grounds of Stormont May 27, 1998. REUTERS/Crispin Rodwell
Close
14 / 25
Elton John celebrates his 60th birthday and 60th Madison Square Garden performance in New York March 25, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Elton John celebrates his 60th birthday and 60th Madison Square Garden performance in New York March 25, 2007.more

Reuters / 2007年 3月 26日 星期一
Elton John celebrates his 60th birthday and 60th Madison Square Garden performance in New York March 25, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
15 / 25
Sir Elton John receives an Honorary Doctorate from the Royal Academy of Music at the Academy's 2002 graduation ceremony, London, July 3, 2002. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid

Sir Elton John receives an Honorary Doctorate from the Royal Academy of Music at the Academy's 2002 graduationmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 星期一
Sir Elton John receives an Honorary Doctorate from the Royal Academy of Music at the Academy's 2002 graduation ceremony, London, July 3, 2002. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid
Close
16 / 25
Elton John performs with Lady Gaga (not shown) at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Elton John performs with Lady Gaga (not shown) at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 201more

Reuters / 2010年 2月 1日 星期一
Elton John performs with Lady Gaga (not shown) at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 25
Pop star Elton John displays items from his flamboyant wardrobe which he has put up for sale to raise money for his AIDS foundation November 28, 1997. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pop star Elton John displays items from his flamboyant wardrobe which he has put up for sale to raise money fomore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 15日 星期五
Pop star Elton John displays items from his flamboyant wardrobe which he has put up for sale to raise money for his AIDS foundation November 28, 1997. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 25
Musician Elton John performs at the Rose Hall at Columbus Circle in New York City as part of a Fashion Rocks pre party and for the debut of his new album "Captain & the Kid" September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Musician Elton John performs at the Rose Hall at Columbus Circle in New York City as part of a Fashion Rocks pmore

Reuters / 2006年 9月 7日 星期四
Musician Elton John performs at the Rose Hall at Columbus Circle in New York City as part of a Fashion Rocks pre party and for the debut of his new album "Captain & the Kid" September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
19 / 25
Rod Stewart (L) fixes the earphone of Elton John during a TV show inside Innsbruck's Olympic ice stadium April 29, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Rod Stewart (L) fixes the earphone of Elton John during a TV show inside Innsbruck's Olympic ice stadium Aprilmore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 13日 星期三
Rod Stewart (L) fixes the earphone of Elton John during a TV show inside Innsbruck's Olympic ice stadium April 29, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 25
Singers Elton John (L) and Madonna dance on stage during the ninth annual rainforest benefit concert in New York's Carnegie Hall, April 27, 1998. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Singers Elton John (L) and Madonna dance on stage during the ninth annual rainforest benefit concert in New Yomore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 18日 星期一
Singers Elton John (L) and Madonna dance on stage during the ninth annual rainforest benefit concert in New York's Carnegie Hall, April 27, 1998. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Close
21 / 25
Singers Billy Joel (R) and Elton John dance together on stage during the conclusion of an all-star tribute concert for former Beach Boys great Brian Wilson at New York's Radio City Music Hall March 29, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Singers Billy Joel (R) and Elton John dance together on stage during the conclusion of an all-star tribute conmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
Singers Billy Joel (R) and Elton John dance together on stage during the conclusion of an all-star tribute concert for former Beach Boys great Brian Wilson at New York's Radio City Music Hall March 29, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
22 / 25
Britain's Prince Harry greets Elton John after the Royal Variety Performance at the Albert Hall in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Britain's Prince Harry greets Elton John after the Royal Variety Performance at the Albert Hall in London, Novmore

Reuters / 2015年 11月 14日 星期六
Britain's Prince Harry greets Elton John after the Royal Variety Performance at the Albert Hall in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
23 / 25
Princess Diana comforts pop star Elton John as he weeps at a memorial mass for Italian Fashion designer Gianni Versace in Milan July 22, 1997. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Princess Diana comforts pop star Elton John as he weeps at a memorial mass for Italian Fashion designer Giannimore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 16日 星期六
Princess Diana comforts pop star Elton John as he weeps at a memorial mass for Italian Fashion designer Gianni Versace in Milan July 22, 1997. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
24 / 25
Pop-star Elton John sings a rewritten version of his song 'Candle in the wind' as a tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales at her funeral, September 6, 1997. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Pop-star Elton John sings a rewritten version of his song 'Candle in the wind' as a tribute to Diana, Princessmore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 16日 星期六
Pop-star Elton John sings a rewritten version of his song 'Candle in the wind' as a tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales at her funeral, September 6, 1997. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

下一个

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

2017年 4月 22日
Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

2017年 4月 19日
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to...

2017年 4月 19日
Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

2017年 4月 17日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐