版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 06:50 BJT

The Met Gala

Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 70
Singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 70
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 70
Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 70
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 70
Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 70
Singer Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Singer Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 70
Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 70
Priyanka Chopra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Priyanka Chopra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Priyanka Chopra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 70
Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 70
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 70
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 70
Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 70
Serena Williams. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Serena Williams. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Serena Williams. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 70
Rose Byrne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Rose Byrne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Rose Byrne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 70
Blake Lively. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Blake Lively. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Blake Lively. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 70
Actress Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 70
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Rita Ora. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 70
Actress Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 70
Gisele Bundchen and husband, New England Patriots NFL quarterback Tom Brady. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Gisele Bundchen and husband, New England Patriots NFL quarterback Tom Brady. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Gisele Bundchen and husband, New England Patriots NFL quarterback Tom Brady. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 70
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 70
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 70
Halle Berry. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Halle Berry. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Halle Berry. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
23 / 70
Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
24 / 70
Madonna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Madonna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Madonna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
25 / 70
Actress Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
26 / 70
Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
27 / 70
Celine Dion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Celine Dion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Celine Dion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
28 / 70
Actress Haley Bennett. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Haley Bennett. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress Haley Bennett. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
29 / 70
Actress Isabelle Huppert. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Isabelle Huppert. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress Isabelle Huppert. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
30 / 70
Actress Lily Collins. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Lily Collins. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress Lily Collins. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
31 / 70
Model Lily Aldridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Lily Aldridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Model Lily Aldridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
32 / 70
Zendaya. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Zendaya. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Zendaya. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
33 / 70
Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
34 / 70
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Katy Perry. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
35 / 70
Fashion designer Donatella Versace (L) and television personality Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fashion designer Donatella Versace (L) and television personality Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Fashion designer Donatella Versace (L) and television personality Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
36 / 70
Actress Dakota Johnson and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Dakota Johnson and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress Dakota Johnson and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
37 / 70
Actor Rami Malek. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Rami Malek. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actor Rami Malek. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
38 / 70
Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
39 / 70
Aymeline Valade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Aymeline Valade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Aymeline Valade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
40 / 70
Huma Abedin. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Huma Abedin. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Huma Abedin. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
41 / 70
Shariff Earp and actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Shariff Earp and actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Shariff Earp and actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
42 / 70
Actress Thandie Newton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Thandie Newton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress Thandie Newton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
43 / 70
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
44 / 70
Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
45 / 70
Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
46 / 70
Singer Cassie. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Cassie. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Singer Cassie. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
47 / 70
Model Grace Hartzel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Grace Hartzel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Model Grace Hartzel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
48 / 70
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
49 / 70
Actress Claire Danes and actor Hugh Dancy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Claire Danes and actor Hugh Dancy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress Claire Danes and actor Hugh Dancy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
50 / 70
Model Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Model Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
51 / 70
Designer Vera Wang. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Designer Vera Wang. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Designer Vera Wang. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
52 / 70
Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
53 / 70
Amy Fine Collins. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Amy Fine Collins. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Amy Fine Collins. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
54 / 70
Actress Allison Williams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Allison Williams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress Allison Williams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
55 / 70
Actress Salma Hayak. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Salma Hayak. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress Salma Hayak. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
56 / 70
Actor Michael B. Jordan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Michael B. Jordan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actor Michael B. Jordan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
57 / 70
Actors Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actors Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actors Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
58 / 70
Actress Riley Keough. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Riley Keough. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress Riley Keough. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
59 / 70
Jennifer Connelly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jennifer Connelly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Jennifer Connelly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
60 / 70
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
61 / 70
Anna Wintour, editor in chief of U.S. Vogue magazine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Anna Wintour, editor in chief of U.S. Vogue magazine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Anna Wintour, editor in chief of U.S. Vogue magazine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
62 / 70
La La Anthony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

La La Anthony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
La La Anthony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
63 / 70
Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
64 / 70
Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
65 / 70
Elle Fanning. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Elle Fanning. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Elle Fanning. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
66 / 70
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
67 / 70
Actress and producer Wendi Deng Murdoch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress and producer Wendi Deng Murdoch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Actress and producer Wendi Deng Murdoch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
68 / 70
Francis Bean Cobain and singer Courtney Love (R). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Francis Bean Cobain and singer Courtney Love (R). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Francis Bean Cobain and singer Courtney Love (R). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
69 / 70
Candice Swanepoel, Presley Walker Gerber, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Sofia Richie, Jordan Kale Barrett, Chloe Bennet, Behati Prinsloo and Joan Smalls. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Candice Swanepoel, Presley Walker Gerber, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Sofia Richie, Jordan Kale Barrett, Chloe Benmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Candice Swanepoel, Presley Walker Gerber, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Sofia Richie, Jordan Kale Barrett, Chloe Bennet, Behati Prinsloo and Joan Smalls. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
70 / 70
重播
下一图片集
Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

下一个

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

2017年 5月 2日
China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

2017年 4月 29日
Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

2017年 4月 26日
Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

2017年 4月 26日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐