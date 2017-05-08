版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 22:40 BJT

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A hail and rain storm passes over the red carpet at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
The arrivals area covered by hail stones following a storm, forcing the ceremony to move indoors. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
The arrivals area covered by hail stones. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Model Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Actress Allison Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Model Jourdan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards - Arrivals � Los Angeles, U.S., 07/05/2017 � Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Gal Gadot. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Zac Efron. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Actress Shay Mitchell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Trace Lysette. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
John Cena and Nikki Bella. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Steve Aoki. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Alisha Boe. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Yara Shahidi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Ansel Elgort. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Alexandra Daddario. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Jordana Brewster. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Millie Bobby Brown. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Tori Brixx. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Amy Landecker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Peyton List. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Jasmine Sanders. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Model Gigi Gorgeous. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Zara Larrson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Yara Shahidi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Stef Dawson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi of The Bachelor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Actress Michelle Mitchenor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Rapper LL Cool J poses with his wife Simone (L) and one their daughters. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Tyrese Gibson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
\Sophia Lillis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Actor Lil Rel Howery. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Asis Kate Dillon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
\DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck with child. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Diego Boneta. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Jay Ellis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Television personality Farrah Abraham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Tyler Posey on the hail and water soaked red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Actress Hailee Steinfeld arrives in the rain. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
