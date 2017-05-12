版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 13日 星期六 00:30 BJT

Eurovision: the contenders

Italy's Francesco Gabbani with the song "Occidentali's Karma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
United Kingdom's Lucie Jones with the song "Never Give Up on You". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Armenia's Artsvik with the song "Fly With Me". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 星期三
Australia's Isaiah with the song "Don't Come Easy". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Portugal's Salvador Sobral with the song "Amar Pelos Dois". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Austria's Nathan Trent with the song "Running On Air". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 星期五
Belgium's Blanche with the song "City Lights". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Romania's Ilinca ft. Alex Florea with the song "Yodel It!". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 星期五
Israel's IMRI with the song "I Feel Alive". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 星期五
Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov with the song "Beautiful Mess". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 星期五
Croatia's Jacques Houdek with the song "My Friend". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 11日 星期四
Denmark's Anja with the song "Where I Am". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 11日 星期四
Azerbaijan's Dihaj with the song "Skeletons". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 星期三
Cyprus's Hovig with the song "Gravity". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Poland's Kasia Mos with the song "Flashlight". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 星期三
Belarus's Naviband with the song "Story of My Life". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 星期五
Hungary's Joci Papai with the song "Origo". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 11日 星期四
Sweden's Robin Bengtsson with the song "I Can't Go On". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Germany's Levina with the song "Perfect Life". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 星期三
France's Alma with the song "Requiem". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 11日 星期四
Greece's Demy with the song "This is Love". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 星期三
Spain's Manel Navarro (2nd L) with the song "Do It for Your Lover". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Ukraine's O.Torvald with the song "Time". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 11日 星期四
Moldova's group Sunstroke Project with the song "Hey Mamma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 星期三
Norway's JOWST with the song "Grab The Moment". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 星期五
Netherlands' O'G3NE with the song "Lights and Shadows". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 11日 星期四
