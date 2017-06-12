London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018
A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, Britmore
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall TEMPLATE OUT
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models wait backstage of the Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is groomed backstage at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
KTZ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
KTZ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
John Lawrence Sullivan catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
John Lawrence Sullivan catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Astrid Andersen catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
