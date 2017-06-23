Glastonbury Festival
Revellers dance as Royal Blood perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury more
Little Dragon perform on the West Holts Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Royal Blood perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kris Kristofferson performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Charli XCX performs on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylmore
Revellers dance as they listen to Charli XCX perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actor Bradley Cooper performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers smile at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller rests at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller exhales at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers relax at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actor Johnny Depp greets fans before presenting his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somemore
Revellers observe a minute of silence, in honour of those affected by recent events in Manchester and London, more
Revellers react as actor Johnny Depp presents his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Glastonbury Festival.more
Tents are seen at Worthy Farm in Somerset during Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A sign post is seen at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers carry their children at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller gestures by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, in Britainmore
Revellers gather at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dmore
Revellers gather by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylanmore
Revellers use the public lavatories at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan more
A reveller relaxes by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylmore
Revellers sleep by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan more
Revellers watch fireworks at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers gather at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A flag flutters at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller gestures at Worthy Farm in Somerset, upon arrival for the Glastonbury Festival, in Britain. REUTERSmore
A reveller is pictured with a baby at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martmore
Revellers paint faces at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers are sprayed with water as they cool down at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REmore
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers are sprayed with water as they cool down at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REmore
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller shades from the sun at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
下一个
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018
Highlights from London's Fashion Week Men's.
Best of Tony Awards
'Dear Evan Hansen,' the teen-angst driven musical about a high school outsider, wins the top prize.
AFI Life Achievement Award
The stars come out for the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award honoring Diane Keaton in Los Angeles.
Amal and George Clooney welcome twins
Amal Clooney has given birth to twins named Ella and Alexander, her husband George Clooney's publicist said, the first children for the international human...
精选图集
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.
Mosul's famous mosque destroyed
The Islamic State has blown up the landmark Grand al-Nuri Mosque and its leaning minaret in Mosul, the Iraqi military says.