Paris Haute Couture
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Rossy de Palma poses next to photographers before Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri Haute Couture Fmore
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Antonio Grimaldi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
下一个
Glastonbury Festival
Highlights from Britain's largest outdoor music festival, featuring headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018
Highlights from London's Fashion Week Men's.
Best of Tony Awards
'Dear Evan Hansen,' the teen-angst driven musical about a high school outsider, wins the top prize.
AFI Life Achievement Award
The stars come out for the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award honoring Diane Keaton in Los Angeles.
精选图集
Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna
The rocky, windswept slopes of Europe's most active volcano are a proving ground for robots designed for a future mission to the moon.
Chanel's Parisian dreams
Karl Lagerfeld goes back to basics, presenting Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower inside the Grand Palais.
North Korea tests first ICBM
North Korea said it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska.
Closing in on Raqqa
Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
Endgame in Mosul
Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.
Flooding in China
Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.
A day at vintage baseball
The New Hampshire Granites and the Providence Grays played a pair of vintage baseball games on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in the harbor in Boston.
Marking Canada's 150
Canada celebrated its 150th anniversary with fireworks, concerts and the visit of Prince Charles as indigenous rights activists drew attention to the mistreatment of indigenous people.