Oscar nominations
Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best Actor: Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Best Actor: Ryan Gosling, La La Land. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Actor: Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Best Actor: Denzel Washington, Fences. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Best Actress: Isabelle Huppert, Elle. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Actress: Ruth Negga, Loving. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Best Actress: Natalie Portman, Jackie. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo
Best Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Actress: Meryl Streep, Suffragette. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best supporting actor: Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best supporting actor: Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Best supporting actor: Dev Patel, Lion. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best supporting actor: Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, Fences. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best supporting actress: Naomie Harris, Moonlight. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best supporting actress: Nicole Kidman, Lion. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best supporting actress: Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best supporting actress: Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best picture: Arrival. Amy Adams stars as a linguist hired by the U.S. government to go inside one of 12 spacemore
Best picture: Fences. Washington and Viola Davis reprise their 2010 Tony-winning roles as egotistical garbage more
Best picture: Hacksaw Ridge. Director Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge is based on the true story of Desmond Doss, amore
Best picture: Hell or High Water. Director David Mackenzie's (C) film set in West Texas explores the blurry limore
Best picture: Hidden Figures. Cast member Janelle Monae stars in the comedy-drama about pioneering African-Amemore
Best picture: La La Land. An ambitious musical about two dreamers falling in love in Hollywood, staring Emma Smore
Best picture: Lion. Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel star in this adoption drama about a young man conflicted aboutmore
Best picture: Moonlight. A coming-of-age tale of a black boy named Chiron, grappling silently with his homosemore
