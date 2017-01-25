版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 05:30 BJT

Mary Tyler Moore: 1936 - 2017

Actress Mary Tyler Moore arrives for the taping of "Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl" in Los Angeles January 8, 2012. Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore, who brightened American television screens as the perky suburban housewife on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and then as a fledgling feminist on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 80, a representative said. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / 2012年 1月 9日 星期一
Mary Tyler Moore and husband Dr. Robert Levine pose as they arrive at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for a tribute "Betty White Celebrating 60 Years of Television" in Los Angeles August 7, 2008. Moore, who won seven Emmy Awards for her television work, died in the company of friends and her husband, Dr. S. Robert Levine, representative Mara Buxbaum said in a statement. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / 2008年 8月 9日 星期六
Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. Moore also was nominated for an Academy Award for the 1981 film "Ordinary People," playing a character very different from her TV roles - an icy woman coping with a suicide attempt by her 18-year-old son. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2012年 1月 30日 星期一
Mary Tyler Moore poses backstage after accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. Moore's eponymous show and "The Dick Van Dyke Show" were both among the most popular sitcoms of their time, with the former ranking seventh and the latter No. 20 on TV Guide's 2013 list of best television shows. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2012年 1月 30日 星期一
Actresses Betty White (L) and Mary Tyler Moore present the award for outstanding comedy series at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. Moore had emerged on television in the early 1960s when many of the women in leading roles were traditional, apron-wearing stay-at-home moms like June Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2008年 9月 22日 星期一
Mary Tyler Moore tosses her tam skyward replicating the action shown during the opening credits of the 1970s sitcom, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," in downtown Minneapolis, May 8, 2002. Moore was at the unveiling of an eight-foot bronze sculpture depicting the toss erected on the site it took place. Moore's Mary Richards character on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" focused on her career as an assistant producer for the news show at television station WJM in Minneapolis and was determined to fulfil the lyrics of the show's theme song - "You're going to make it after all" - as she joyously flung her beret into the air in the show's opening credits. While she may have had conservative Midwestern values and been a bit naive and prim, 30-ish Mary Richards was, by 1970s television sitcom standards, a budding feminist. She lived on her own, was not hunting a husband and protested that she was not being paid as much as a male counterpart. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
Mary Tyler Moore holds the Emmy Award she won as best supporting actress in a miniseries or special for her role as "Georgia Tann" in the Lifetime Television special "Stolen Babies" at the 45th Annual Emmy Awards telecast September 19, 1993. Moore, asked by Reuters in 2012 when she was given the SAG lifetime achievement award how she wanted to be remembered, said: "As a good chum. As somebody who was happy most of the time and took great pride in making people laugh when I was able to pull that off." REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / 2009年 5月 9日 星期六
Mary Tyler Moore arrives to the 50th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 13, 1998. Moore's bright-eyed Laura Petrie character was prone to moaning "Oh, Rob!" at her husband in moments of exasperation on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," but she chipped away at that stereotype. For one thing, she wore stylish pants rather than house dresses and styled her hair like Jacqueline Kennedy's. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
Five-year-old Nicholas Coury of Grand Rapids, Michigan sleeps the lap of his mother Cathy, as Mary Tyler Moore testifies (behind) in Washington June 24, 2003. Moore, along with 200 children from throughout the United States, came to Capitol Hill to discuss the need for a cure to diabetes. During her time on "The Mary Tyler Moore" show, Moore was diagnosed with diabetes, which affected her vision in later years. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
Mary Tyler Moore listens as former boxer Sugar Ray Leonard testifies at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing about Type 1 Diabetes Research on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / 2009年 6月 24日 星期三
Nora Kain, 17, Mary Holly, 17 and Bryce Kirchoff, 17, (left to right) wait for Mary Tyler Moore to appear at a statue dedication in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 8, 2002. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
Mary Tyler Moore arrives for the TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, California, March 19, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / 2006年 3月 28日 星期二
Mary Tyler Moore and Ed Asner of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" embrace on stage at the fifth anniversary party for the cable television station TV Land, in New York on April 25, 2001. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby

Reuters / 2009年 5月 21日 星期四
Mary Tyler Moore testifies before the U.S. Senate Governmental Affairs Committee in Washington June 24, 2003. Moore, along with 200 children from throughout the United States came to Capitol Hill to discuss the need for a cure to diabetes. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
Cast members (L-R) Valerie Harper, Mary Tyler Moore and Cloris Leachman from the television comedy series "Valerie" reunite at a reception prior to the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles, February 27, 1999. REUTERS/Rose Prouser

Reuters / 2009年 5月 18日 星期一
Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Ground Breaking Show award for her series "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" during a taping of the TV Land Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
