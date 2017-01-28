John Hurt: 1940 - 2017
John Hurt attends a news conference for the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" during the 66th Cannes Film Festivalmore
John Hurt poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Jayne Mansfield's Car" at the 62nd Berlinale Internatmore
John Hurt poses with his award after receiving a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth during an investiture ceremony more
Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex stands with a Dalek and John Hurt during a reception to mark the 50th annmore
John Hurt arrives for a gala screening of '20,000 Days on Earth' at the Barbican in London September 17, 2014.more
John Hurt and his wife Anwen Rees Meyers pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Tinker, Tailor, Soldiermore
John Hurt is seen during a news conference to present "Owning Mahowny" at the 53rd Berlinale international filmore
John Hurt smiles as he receives a cane from actor and director Billy Bob Thornton (R) after the news conferencmore
John Hurt films a scene for "New York, I Love You" in New York April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
John Hurt arrives for a memorial service for actor and director Richard Attenborough at Westminster Abbey in Lmore
(L-R) Cast members John Hurt, Slimane Dazi, Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston and director Jim Jarmusch pose on thmore
Charlotte Gainsbourg and John Hurt attend a news conference for the film "Melancholia", by director Lars Von Tmore
Natalie Portman and John Hurt pose during a photocall to present their film 'V For Vendetta' running out of comore
John Hurt gestures as he poses during a photocall for the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" at the 66th Cannes Filmore
