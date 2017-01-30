Highlights of the SAG Awards
Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Taraji P. Henson accept their award for Cast in a Motion Picture for Hiddenmore
The cast of Stranger Things accepts their award for Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Simon Helberg and his wife actress Jocelyn Towne make a political statement about the current U.S. restrmore
Denzel Washington accepts his award for Male Actor in a Leading Role. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actresses Meryl Streep and Viola Davis mingle at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emma Stone reacts after accepting her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land. REUTERS/Mike Blmore
Lily Tomlin accepts the Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actresses Missi Pyle (L) and Gabrielle Carteris arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dolly Parton appears onstage to present an award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The cast of Orange is the New Black poses with the awards they won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble more
An image of the late actress Mary Tyler Moore is displayed. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Presenters Rashida Jones and Riz Ahmed walk onstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Ryan Gosling arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sarah Paulson accepts the award for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for The People v. O.Jmore
Danielle Brooks of Orange is the New Black poses with the award she won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemore
John Lithgow accepts his award for Male Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lily Tomlin is congratulated by Dolly Parton after she was presented with the Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/more
SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris addresses the audience. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Claire Foy accepts her award for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emma Stone accepts her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Evan Rachel Wood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Dev Patel greets actress Thandie Newton as they arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Jessica Pimentel arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
