中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 13日 星期一 09:16 BJT

Best of the BAFTAs

Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle hold their awards for 'La La Land'. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
1 / 22
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrives. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
2 / 22
Viola Davis holds the award for the best Supporting Actress, 'Fences'. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
3 / 22
Casey Affleck holds the award for best Leading Actor for "Manchester by the Sea". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
4 / 22
J. K. Rowling. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
5 / 22
Presenter Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
6 / 22
Amy Adams. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
7 / 22
Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
8 / 22
Emma Stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
9 / 22
Anya Taylor-Joy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
10 / 22
Ella Purnell. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
11 / 22
Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
12 / 22
Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
13 / 22
Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
14 / 22
Meryl Streep. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
15 / 22
Naomie Harris. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
16 / 22
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
17 / 22
Tom Holland holds the Rising Star award at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
18 / 22
Dev Patel holds the award for best Supporting Actor, 'Lion'. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
19 / 22
Mel Brooks holds his Fellowship award with presenters Simon Pegg and Nathan Lane. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
20 / 22
Presenter Thandie Newton poses. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
21 / 22
A guest arrives. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
22 / 22
