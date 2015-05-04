Chanel cruise collection
A woman uses her smartphone before the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16 fashion show at the Dongdaemun Design more
Cruise collections, originally designed for wealthy fashionistas holidaying on yachts or cruises during the wimore
Models strutted in round-shouldered jackets with large sleeves, wide trousers and just over-the-knee skirts, imore
Accessories included a handbag decorated with mother of pearl, a material traditionally used for furniture in more
Designer Karl Lagerfeld talks with actress Kristen Stewart after the show. International as well as Korean celmore
Members of the audience take their seats before the show. Using a palette of pink, orange, violet, mint green more
Designer Karl Lagerfeld meets the audience after the presentation. "The concept is (a) modern, international vmore
The show was the first the brand had staged in South Korea. Asked about the location, Lagerfeld said: "Korea imore
Around them stood colorful lamps, in green, red, pink, orange and purple, while the front of the runway was demore
Designer Karl Lagerfeld poses for pictures with British actress Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman takes pictures of her friend before the show. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A model presents a creation of the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A model presents a creation of the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Designer Karl Lagerfeld talks with Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A model presents a creation of the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A model presents a creation of the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of the audience wait for the start of the presentation. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women take pictures of actress Kristen Stewart after the show. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Guests stand outside the Dongdaemun Design Plaza after the show. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
