Chanel cruise collection

A woman uses her smartphone before the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16 fashion show at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, May 4, 2015. French fashion house Chanel looked to traditional South Korean dress for its 2015/2016 cruise collection, unveiling a colorful inter-seasonal line at a catwalk show in Seoul on Monday.REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A woman uses her smartphone before the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16 fashion show at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, May 4, 2015. French fashion house Chanel looked to traditional South Korean dress for its 2015/2016 cruise collection, unveiling a colorful inter-seasonal line at a catwalk show in Seoul on Monday.REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cruise collections, originally designed for wealthy fashionistas holidaying on yachts or cruises during the winter months, are lines produced by stylists in addition to twice-yearly seasonal collections. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Cruise collections, originally designed for wealthy fashionistas holidaying on yachts or cruises during the winter months, are lines produced by stylists in addition to twice-yearly seasonal collections. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Models strutted in round-shouldered jackets with large sleeves, wide trousers and just over-the-knee skirts, in a nod to the brand's staple of suits. Multicolored striped dresses bore high waistlines, making for a voluminous silhouette. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Models strutted in round-shouldered jackets with large sleeves, wide trousers and just over-the-knee skirts, in a nod to the brand's staple of suits. Multicolored striped dresses bore high waistlines, making for a voluminous silhouette. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Accessories included a handbag decorated with mother of pearl, a material traditionally used for furniture in South Korea. Models also wore black wigs that appeared to be inspired by the country's Chosun dynasty, which ran from 1392 to 1910. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Accessories included a handbag decorated with mother of pearl, a material traditionally used for furniture in South Korea. Models also wore black wigs that appeared to be inspired by the country's Chosun dynasty, which ran from 1392 to 1910. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Designer Karl Lagerfeld talks with actress Kristen Stewart after the show. International as well as Korean celebrities, including, model Gisele Bundchen, actresses Tilda Swinton and Kristen Stewart as well as singer G-Dragon, attended the show held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Designer Karl Lagerfeld talks with actress Kristen Stewart after the show. International as well as Korean celebrities, including, model Gisele Bundchen, actresses Tilda Swinton and Kristen Stewart as well as singer G-Dragon, attended the show held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of the audience take their seats before the show. Using a palette of pink, orange, violet, mint green and royal blue, creative designer Karl Lagerfeld said he had drawn inspiration from the traditional Korean outfit, the hanbok, for the line. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Members of the audience take their seats before the show. Using a palette of pink, orange, violet, mint green and royal blue, creative designer Karl Lagerfeld said he had drawn inspiration from the traditional Korean outfit, the hanbok, for the line. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Designer Karl Lagerfeld meets the audience after the presentation. "The concept is (a) modern, international version of typical Korean mood, how we see it for the modern 21st century but with inspiration from the past," the designer told reporters at the show. "I love traditional Korean clothes, materials, patterns." REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Designer Karl Lagerfeld meets the audience after the presentation. "The concept is (a) modern, international version of typical Korean mood, how we see it for the modern 21st century but with inspiration from the past," the designer told reporters at the show. "I love traditional Korean clothes, materials, patterns." REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The show was the first the brand had staged in South Korea. Asked about the location, Lagerfeld said: "Korea is ... mysterious, less known in a way so I saw it was the right moment to do it." REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
The show was the first the brand had staged in South Korea. Asked about the location, Lagerfeld said: "Korea is ... mysterious, less known in a way so I saw it was the right moment to do it." REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Around them stood colorful lamps, in green, red, pink, orange and purple, while the front of the runway was decorated with white flowers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Around them stood colorful lamps, in green, red, pink, orange and purple, while the front of the runway was decorated with white flowers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Designer Karl Lagerfeld poses for pictures with British actress Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Designer Karl Lagerfeld poses for pictures with British actress Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman takes pictures of her friend before the show. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A woman takes pictures of her friend before the show. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A model presents a creation of the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A model presents a creation of the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A model presents a creation of the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A model presents a creation of the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Designer Karl Lagerfeld talks with Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Designer Karl Lagerfeld talks with Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A model presents a creation of the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A model presents a creation of the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A model presents a creation of the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A model presents a creation of the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of the audience wait for the start of the presentation. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Members of the audience wait for the start of the presentation. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women take pictures of actress Kristen Stewart after the show. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Women take pictures of actress Kristen Stewart after the show. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Guests stand outside the Dongdaemun Design Plaza after the show. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Guests stand outside the Dongdaemun Design Plaza after the show. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
